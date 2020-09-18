Left Menu
Development News Edition

FC Goa ropes in Meghalayan mid-fielder Phrangki Buam

Building up to the new season, Indian Super League side FC Goa on Friday announced the arrival of mid-fielder Phrangki Buam from Shillong Lajong. And even though Shillong was relegated, the youngster's performances as someone who has the ability to play across the front line, caught the eye. In his last season, Buam helped Shillong win both the Shillong Premier League and Meghalaya State League where he top-scored for his side, combining goals from both tournaments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 18:04 IST
FC Goa ropes in Meghalayan mid-fielder Phrangki Buam

Building up to the new season, Indian Super League side FC Goa on Friday announced the arrival of mid-fielder Phrangki Buam from Shillong Lajong. The 19-year-old mid-fielder has signed a three-year contract with the Gaurs.

Making his senior debut on the national stage in the 2018-19 season of the I-League, the youngster went on to become an instant hit. He scored six goals for Shillong during that campaign, which made him the third-highest Indian goal scorer in the league. Speaking after completing the transfer, Buam said, "Well, it's an absolute honour for me to join FC Goa. I'm happy and excited. There is real joy in my heart and I am really looking forward to my future as a Gaur." "To be honest, over the past few years, I have become a fan of FC Goa. The style and the mentality to always attack is something that drew me," he added.

Hailing from the Jaintia Hills region in Meghalaya, Buam started his career with Royal Wahingdoh, where he appeared for their U-16 and U-18 sides. He then moved to Shillong Lajong, where he helped the side in winning the U-18 youth league in 2018. The same year, he would go on to impress all with his performances in the I-League. And even though Shillong was relegated, the youngster's performances as someone who has the ability to play across the front line, caught the eye.

In his last season, Buam helped Shillong win both the Shillong Premier League and Meghalaya State League where he top-scored for his side, combining goals from both tournaments. Later during the season, he had moved out on loan to Bengaluru United to play in the 2nd Division League and gain more exposure.

Ravi Puskur, FC Goa's Director of Football said, "Phrangki is a player who has immense potential and was one of the shining lights in a very talented bunch of players who emerged from the Lajong Academy. "He's a player with an eye for goal and has the technical capability to fit well into the style of football that's become a hallmark of our club. We're hopeful that with time, Phrangki will become a regular feature in the first team." PTI APA AH AH

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Pieters moves into U.S. Open lead as Winged Foot shows teeth

Belgiums Thomas Pieters was making a morning charge at the U.S. Open on Friday, moving to the top of the second round leaderboard on a cold breezy day at Winged Foot Golf Club. After ideal scoring conditions on Thursday, Winged Foot looked ...

Delhi HC asks Gunjan Saxena for her take on IAF's depiction in movie based on her

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena to file an affidavit mentioning her take on the depiction of the Indian Air Force IAF and assessment on the content shown in the movie Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl...

Auto driver seeking double bedroom flat attempts self-immolation

A 46-year-old auto driver from Hyderabad, who was seeking a double bedroom flat that is being provided by the Telangana Government, tried to self-immolate in front of Pragati Bhawan on Friday.Speaking to ANI, M. Tirupatanna, Assistant Commi...

Nitish hails inauguration of Kosi rail mega bridge by PM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the Kosi Rail Mahasetu that will connect Mithila and Kosi regions of the state and end problems of people by cutting short their travel time s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020