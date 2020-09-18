Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to find alternates to saliva for shining the ball: Rabada

Delhi Capitals pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada is back on the cricket field and raring to go. Known as one of the best in the business, the Proteas pacer is happy that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will give cricket fans across the globe reasons to smile amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 18-09-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 18:14 IST
Need to find alternates to saliva for shining the ball: Rabada
Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada. [Photo: Twitter/Delhi Capitals]. Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose Delhi Capitals pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada is back on the cricket field and raring to go. Known as one of the best in the business, the Proteas pacer is happy that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will give cricket fans across the globe reasons to smile amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to ANI on the eve of the opening game of the tournament between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Rabada spoke about an IPL without fans, time with family in the lockdown, adapting to the saliva ban, and most importantly the future of South African cricket on the world stage as it undergoes a transition. The unforeseen break due to the pandemic has seen cricketers spend quality time with family and friends and Rabada is no different as he says that he was in no rush to return to the field.

"I was in no rush to return to cricket! The last five-six years I've played across formats constantly, and it's hard on the body. The lockdown let me go back to things I didn't have time for with the busy cricket calendar, and I would say that my body and mind needed that break to feel refreshed in every way," he said. So is it that much harder to return, especially with the bio-bubble putting a restriction to movements? Rabada says it is the "need of the hour".

"It feels great to be out in the open, on a cricket field, and to be able to play and run and bowl again, and it's good to be back with my teammates here at Delhi Capitals, and actually have a longer time than usual and bond before the tournament. "The bio bubble has its restrictions, but we're here to play cricket, and I'm grateful for that opportunity. I am grateful to be able to what I enjoy so much, which is playing cricket," he explained.

But the pandemic also saw certain rule changes with an eye on the virus. And one of them is the saliva ban. Rabada though is looking at the brighter side and wants to bring in 'new tricks' on the table. "Yeah, look, the saliva ban is something we will need to accept, and it is understandable why it's there. But as bowlers, we need to find alternates to saliva for shining the ball. Things may be different in different formats, so we'll have to see what works best," he pointed.

While he is willing to adapt to the pitch, he does admit he will miss the fans, especially his Indian friends who motivate the players even in the most trying conditions. "It will be different no doubt, but we are in different times, aren't we? The IPL is happening, and we are grateful to be playing again. There's nothing like playing in front of the fans, especially in India, where they always turn out in such huge numbers, but I hope we can provide them with some joy as they watch the games on TV this year," he said.

Rabada is just as keen to get back on the pitch with skipper Shreyas Iyer as he believes this DC outfit has the potential to lift their maiden title. "It was a fantastic experience (working with Iyer). We've known each other since U19 days, and he's comfortable in his role as the captain of the Delhi Capitals. It's a season I am really looking forward to. We have got some new names in, and it adds a lot of experience to the youth. I feel it brings in a lot more balance to the side," he pointed.

Finally, talking about the transition in the South Africa national unit, Rabada said that everyone needs to be patient as youngsters are coming through the ranks and one needs to do the hard yards now to reap the benefits in the years to come. "We are in a rebuilding phase having lost some of our legends of the game. And now it is up to CSA and the players to produce the next generation of greats. Teams go through this, it's totally normal, and what's exciting is the future because it's a young crop of guys. The more we can hone our talent, the better we will get as a team," he signed off. (ANI)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Justice Bhat's tenure as officiating NCLAT Chairman extended till Oct 16

The government has extended the tenure of Acting Chairperson of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT, Justice B L Bhat, by one month till October 16. Justice Bhats previous extension of three months as officiating Ch...

Golf-Pieters moves into U.S. Open lead as Winged Foot shows teeth

Belgiums Thomas Pieters was making a morning charge at the U.S. Open on Friday, moving to the top of the second round leaderboard on a cold breezy day at Winged Foot Golf Club. After ideal scoring conditions on Thursday, Winged Foot looked ...

Delhi HC asks Gunjan Saxena for her take on IAF's depiction in movie based on her

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena to file an affidavit mentioning her take on the depiction of the Indian Air Force IAF and assessment on the content shown in the movie Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl...

Auto driver seeking double bedroom flat attempts self-immolation

A 46-year-old auto driver from Hyderabad, who was seeking a double bedroom flat that is being provided by the Telangana Government, tried to self-immolate in front of Pragati Bhawan on Friday.Speaking to ANI, M. Tirupatanna, Assistant Commi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020