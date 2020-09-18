Left Menu
MLB reports two positive tests at alternate site

The positive test rate was 0.02 percent. Among players tested at major-league sites, there have been no new positive results for 19 straight days and in 27 of the past 28 days. In all, MLB has conducted 127,718 tests with a 0.07 percent positivity rate. On Thursday, the Texas Rangers announced that broadcast analyst C.J. Nitkowski tested positive.

