Bills LBs Edmunds, Milano to sit out vs. Dolphins

Bills starting linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano will not play in this weekend's game against the host Miami Dolphins, coach Sean McDermott told WGR-550 radio in Buffalo on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:17 IST
Bills starting linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano will not play in this weekend's game against the host Miami Dolphins, coach Sean McDermott told WGR-550 radio in Buffalo on Friday. Edmunds, 22, sustained a shoulder injury during the Bills' 27-17 season-opening victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. He has been limited in practice all week.

Milano, 26, injured his hamstring in the same game and did not return. He has yet to practice this week. McDermott told the radio station that it is "too early to tell" if either player will be placed on injured reserve.

Edmunds recorded three tackles in the season opener. He has collected 239 tackles with three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 32 career games -- all starts -- with Buffalo. Milano had four tackles and an interception against the Jets. He posted 232 tackles, five interceptions and two forced fumbles in 45 career games (34 starts) with the Bills.

Tyrel Dodson and AJ Klein, who replaced the injured players in the opener, are expected to see increased playing time in Sunday's game against the Dolphins (0-1). --Field Level Media

