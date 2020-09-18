Soccer-West Ham's Moyes prioritises defensive recruits as deadline approaches

Left Menu
He's also changed the mindset and attitude, they are all running and doing the work for him," Moyes added. "If you win two trophies in about six weeks, if you're not high on confidence after that then I don't know if you'll ever be." ($1 = 0.7741 pounds)

18-09-2020
West Ham United are still keen on signing new players and could potentially complete late deals, manager David Moyes said on Friday as he struggles with a lack of options in defensive areas. The Hammers have not added any new players since the last campaign ended and their 2-0 loss to Newcastle United on the opening Premier League weekend did little to ease fans' anger towards the club's hierarchy.

British media reported West Ham's pursuit of centre back James Tarkowski is still alive ahead of the transfer window deadline on Oct. 5, but they have failed to meet Burnley's asking price of at least 30 million pounds ($38.76 million) up front. Yet Moyes remains upbeat ahead of Saturday's London derby against Arsenal.

"Behind the scenes we have a couple of offers in on different players so I hope that we might have some news next week some time," the Scot told a news conference on Friday. "We have an imbalance, we have an awful lot of wide players who can play upfront or midfield and less defenders to choose from.

"We lost defenders Jeremy Ngakia, Pablo Zabaleta and Winston Reid (on loan) so we are short in those areas." West Ham captain Mark Noble will need to be assessed ahead of the weekend after he sustained a toe injury but fellow midfielder Jack Wilshere returns to the fold after missing the midweek League Cup win over Charlton Athletic through an ankle injury.

West Ham face an Arsenal side that has been rejuvenated by Moyes' former Everton player Mikel Arteta and he was full of praise for his Spanish counterpart who won the FA Cup and Community Shield last month. "The biggest thing is that he has changed the system. He's also changed the mindset and attitude, they are all running and doing the work for him," Moyes added.

"If you win two trophies in about six weeks, if you're not high on confidence after that then I don't know if you'll ever be." ($1 = 0.7741 pounds)

