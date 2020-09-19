Left Menu
Titans WR Brown (knee) ruled out vs. Jaguars

Davis, 25, had 43 catches for 601 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has been ruled out for this weekend's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday. Brown is nursing a bone bruise in his knee, an injury that was sustained in Tennessee's 16-14 season-opening victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Brown is likely considered week-to-week with the injury. Brown, 23, reeled in five catches for 39 yards in the season opener. He had 52 receptions for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns during his rookie season in 2019.

Tennessee likely will look to Corey Davis in the passing game, but the wideout is dealing with a troublesome hamstring after leading the team with seven catches for 101 yards in the opener. Davis was limited Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice. Davis, 25, had 43 catches for 601 yards and two touchdowns last season.

The Titans will look to claim the early advantage in the AFC South on Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0).

