Left Menu
Development News Edition

49ers star TE Kittle (knee) to miss game vs. Jets

San Francisco star tight end George Kittle has been ruled out of the 49ers' Sunday road game against the New York Jets due to a knee injury.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 05:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 05:59 IST
49ers star TE Kittle (knee) to miss game vs. Jets

San Francisco star tight end George Kittle has been ruled out of the 49ers' Sunday road game against the New York Jets due to a knee injury. Kittle injured his left knee last Sunday during the team's 24-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He had four receptions for 44 yards before exiting.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection missed practice all week before coach Kyle Shanahan announced Friday that he wouldn't play against the Jets. Shanahan said he waited on making a decision due to Kittle's history of being able to persevere through pain. Ultimately, though, the coach decided to leave Kittle in the Bay Area with a cross-country flight looming Friday.

"I think if it was just the normal person, we would have ruled him out earlier in the week, but we never do that with George because of what he's shown us here over these three years with him," Shanahan said. "We would have held out two more days to wait and see if it was a home game, but with us having to travel today, we had to decide whether it was worth it to bring him. "If he's not going to play, it's much better to leave him here for a couple days and let him get his rehab and everything. So, we had to make that decision a little bit earlier today. That will help him."

Kittle is fresh off back-to-back outstanding seasons. He caught 88 passes for 1,377 yards and five touchdowns in 2018 and followed with 85 receptions for 1,053 yards and five scores last season. San Francisco cornerback Jason Verrett (hamstring) will also miss the Sunday contest. Defensive end Dee Ford (neck) is questionable.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore police probe firm owned by Newcastle United bidders

Singapore police are looking into a complaint from Ernst Young that a firm owned by bidders for soccer club Newcastle United allegedly used the auditors unauthorised signatures on financial statements.The investigation is the latest scruti...

Opposition can't mislead farmers: Haryana Minister on new reform bills

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal said on Friday that opposition parties can no longer mislead farmers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar have pledged to make farmers economically affluent. D...

Ginsburg death ignites fierce U.S. Senate battle -- and stirs Scalia's ghost

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs death on Friday kicked off a monumental battle in Congress as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell invited President Donald Trump to promptly nominate a replacement, ignoring pleas by Democr...

INSTANT VIEW-Reaction to the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the U.S. Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87, giving President Donald Trump a chance to expand its conservative majority with a third appointment at a time of deep divisions ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020