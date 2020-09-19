Left Menu
Phillies rally to earn doubleheader sweep of Blue Jays



Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 08:38 IST
Phillies rally to earn doubleheader sweep of Blue Jays

Rafael Marchan homered, singled and drove in three runs, Andrew McCutchen homered and the host Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday. The Phillies (26-25) also won the first game 7-0 for their first doubleheader sweep since Sept. 9, 2012 against the Colorado Rockies.

Bryce Harper stayed hot with a pair of doubles, one single, one walk and two RBIs. Phillies starter David Hale was effective in a bullpen start as he threw 34 pitches in 3 1/3 innings. Hale, who made his first start since the 2015 season with the Rockies, allowed four hits and two runs.

Connor Brogdon (1-0) earned his first major league win and Hector Neris earned his fifth save with a scoreless ninth despite walking two. Teoscar Hernandez led the Blue Jays with a home run, double and single. Toronto (26-25) has dropped five in a row.

Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling lasted only 3 1/3 innings and gave up four hits and three runs. Toronto closer Rafael Dolis (2-2) took the loss.

Didi Gregorius had an RBI single in the first inning and McCutchen led off the third with an opposite field solo homer to right and the Phillies moved ahead 2-0. The Blue Jays closed within 2-1 in the fourth when Hernandez ripped Hale's curve ball over the left field wall for his 15th homer of the season.

Toronto then tied the game at 2 when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached on an infield single and Randal Grichuk scored. Santiago Espinal ripped an RBI single to left-center off JoJo Romero for a 3-2 lead. Cavan Biggio added a two-run single and the lead was extended to 5-2.

In the fourth, Marchan slammed his first career homer, a three-run shot to right to tie the game at 5 off reliever A.J. Cole. Grichuk hit a sacrifice fly and the Blue Jays added a seventh run when Danny Jansen walked with the bases loaded against Brogdon.

Harper crushed a two-run double to center off Dolis to tie the game at 7 in the sixth. Alec Bohm then hit an infield single and Harper scampered home for an 8-7 Phillies lead. --Field Level Media

