Anderson's 3-HR game gives Marlins split with Nats

Washington cut its deficit to 6-3 with a Soto RBI single in the fifth. Anderson gave Miami a 9-3 lead with his three-run shot in the bottom of the fifth, and the Marlins cruised from there.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 08:49 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 08:49 IST
Brian Anderson homered three times and drove in seven runs, and the host Miami Marlins salvaged a doubleheader split by taking the second game 14-3 over the Washington Nationals on Friday night. Washington won the opener 5-0.

It was the first career three-homer game for Anderson, who hit a solo shot and a pair of three-run blasts. His third homer came off of infielder Brock Holt with Miami holding a big lead in the sixth inning. Marlins rookie left-hander Daniel Castano had a four-run lead with one runner on in the fifth when he was removed two outs short of what he needed to be eligible for his first major league win. In his sixth major league start and appearance, Castano allowed five hits, no walks and three runs while fanning one.

Wil Crowe (0-2) took the loss, allowing six runs in 2 1/3 innings. Marlins center fielder Starling Marte was hit with a pitch on his left hand in the first inning. He also turned his left ankle in the third but remained in the game.

Washington opened the scoring in the first inning. The first two batters, Trea Turner and Juan Soto, started the rally with singles. The Nationals cashed in with Kurt Suzuki's sacrifice fly and Josh Harrison's single through a shift-vacated hole on the right side. The Marlins tied the score 2-2 on solo homers by Corey Dickerson in the first and Anderson in the second.

Miami took its first lead of the doubleheader in the third on Jesus Aguilar's RBI walk on four pitches. Miguel Rojas' bases-loaded, check-swing grounder gave Miami a 4-2 lead as catcher Suzuki dropped a shovel toss from reliever Kyle McGowin. Lewis Brinson then capped the rally with a soft two-run single to left. Washington cut its deficit to 6-3 with a Soto RBI single in the fifth.

Anderson gave Miami a 9-3 lead with his three-run shot in the bottom of the fifth, and the Marlins cruised from there. --Field Level Media

