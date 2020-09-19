Reports: Rams ink WR Woods to 4-year extension

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly locked up wide receiver Robert Woods for four more years Friday, coming to terms on a long-awaited contract extension. According to multiple reports, the 28-year-old Woods and the Rams agreed to a four-year, $65 million extension that could be worth up to $68 million, with $32 million guaranteed.

Woods' current contract was set to expire at the end of the 2021 season and he had been scheduled to earn $5 million this season. There had been talk on Thursday of a new deal in the works, with Rams head coach Sean McVay saying an extension would be done "very shortly." "Just praying that it gets done on time and really just trying to go out there and execute what I do on the field and let my play do the talking for me," Woods said Thursday, before the terms were finalized. "Which it has."

Woods' deal makes him the fourth-highest paid Ram behind defensive lineman Aaron Donald (five years, $135 million), quarterback Jared Goff (four years, $134 million) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who recently signed a cornerback record five-year, $105 million extension. The Rams also inked fellow wideout Cooper Kupp to a three-year, $48 million extension last week.

Last year, Woods had a career-high 90 catches for 1,134 yards and two touchdowns. He opened this season with six catches for 105 yards in a win over the Dallas Cowboys. Woods began his NFL career as a second-round pick of Buffalo in 2013 and he played four seasons with the Bills before joining the Rams in 2017. Woods has caught 238 passes for 3,239 yards and 13 touchdowns with Los Angeles.

--Field Level Media