Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols made homer history Friday, going deep twice to pass Willie Mays for fifth place on baseball's all-time home run list. Mays finished his Hall of Fame career with 660 homers. Two innings later, Pujols again homered to left, this time off right-hander Demarcus Evans, who was making his major league debut.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 09:44 IST
Pujols passes Mays for fifth on all-time homer list
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols made homer history Friday, going deep twice to pass Willie Mays for fifth place on baseball's all-time home run list. In the fifth inning at Anaheim, Calif., Pujols hit a solo shot to left field off Texas Rangers left-hander Wes Benjamin, No. 661 of his career. Mays finished his Hall of Fame career with 660 homers.

Two innings later, Pujols again homered to left, this time off right-hander Demarcus Evans, who was making his major league debut. Pujols had homered on Aug. 2 and Aug. 4 to climb within one of tying Mays, but then he appeared in 22 games without socking a long ball. He matched Mays at Colorado on Sunday.

The players remaining ahead of Pujols on the homer list are Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714), and Alex Rodriguez (696). Pujols' most recent two-homer game was on May 11, 2019, at Baltimore.

Pujols collected 445 of his homers during 11 years with the St. Louis Cardinals. He now has 217 home runs in nine seasons with the Angels. The 2001 National League Rookie of the Year, Pujols was the NL's Most Valuable Player in 2005, 2008, and 2009. He is a 10-time All-Star, and he won two World Series with St. Louis, in 2006 and 2011.

