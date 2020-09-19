Machado goes deep twice as Padres top Mariners

Manny Machado hit two home runs and Chris Paddack pitched six scoreless innings of one-hit ball as the San Diego Padres defeated the Seattle Mariners 6-1 Friday night. The Mariners were considered the home team in San Diego since the three-game weekend series between the teams was moved to Southern California because of hazardous air quality in the Puget Sound region due to wildfires in the Pacific Northwest.

The Padres (33-19) won for the ninth time in the past 11 games and moved to the verge of clinching a National League playoff berth. The Mariners (22-29) took their fourth straight loss. Paddack (4-4), who hadn't pitched since leaving a Sept. 10 start against the San Francisco Giants after two innings due to a sprained right ankle, walked two and struck out three.

The only hit Paddack allowed was rookie Evan White's infield single leading off the third. White, who had two of Seattle's three hits, broke up the shutout bid with a solo homer off right-hander Pierce Johnson in the eighth.

The Padres opened the scoring in the third without the benefit of a base hit. Trent Grisham led off with a walk, and an out later, Machado also worked a base on balls. A double steal put runners at second and third, and a wild pitch by Seattle left-hander Yusei Kikuchi made it 1-0. San Diego scored four times in the fourth. Tommy Pham led off with a single to center and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After a walk to Jake Cronenworth, Jurickson Profar reached on an infield single to load the bases.

Grisham grounded into a forceout to score the first run of the inning. An out later, Machado lined a 2-2 pitch over the wall in left-center field to make it 5-0. Machado added a solo shot off right-hander Walker Lockett in the ninth, his team-leading 16th homer of the season.

Kikuchi (2-4) struggled with his control, allowing five runs on four hits with six walks and three strikeouts in four innings. He also threw three wild pitches.