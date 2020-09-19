Left Menu
Bellinger, Betts lead Dodgers to rout of Rockies

Gavin Lux homered among his two hits and Chris Taylor, Corey Seager, Austin Barnes and Edwin Rios also had two hits for the Dodgers (37-15), who collected a season-high 17 hits. Mitch White (1-0), the last of seven Los Angeles pitchers on a bullpen night, got his first major league win after throwing two scoreless innings.

Cody Bellinger homered and had three hits, Mookie Betts also went deep and added a triple, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 15-6 on Friday night in Denver. Gavin Lux homered among his two hits and Chris Taylor, Corey Seager, Austin Barnes and Edwin Rios also had two hits for the Dodgers (37-15), who collected a season-high 17 hits.

Mitch White (1-0), the last of seven Los Angeles pitchers on a bullpen night, got his first major league win after throwing two scoreless innings. Josh Fuentes homered and finished with three hits and Kevin Pillar had two hits for the fading Rockies. Colorado (22-28) has lost eight of its past 10.

The Dodgers grabbed the lead in the second inning against Ryan Castellani. Max Muncy led off with a walk and Bellinger homered to center, his 11th of the season. One out later, Rios doubled and Lux homered, his third, to make it 4-0. The Rockies came right back in their half of the second. Charlie Blackmon and Pillar led off with singles and Fuentes followed with his second homer of the season to cut the deficit to 4-3.

It stayed that way until the fifth when Los Angeles broke it open. Barnes was hit by a pitch, Betts walked and a throwing error by second baseman Ryan McMahon on Seager's grounder loaded the bases. Taylor singled to left to drive in two runs to end Castellani's night. Castellani (1-3) allowed eight runs, seven earned, on four hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Muncy, Bellinger and AJ Pollock greeted reliever Jeff Hoffman with RBI singles to make it 9-3. The Dodgers tacked on two more in the sixth on a solo homer by Betts, his 16th, and an RBI double by Taylor. Colorado got three back in the bottom of the inning on a two-run triple by David Dahl, who then scored on a single by Elias Diaz to make it 11-6.

Los Angeles put it away with a four-run seventh. Bellinger doubled and came home on Rios' single, and then Betts drove in two with a triple and scored on Seager's single. --Field Level Media

