Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pujols homers twice, passes Mays in Angels' win

Albert Pujols hit two homers and moved into sole possession of fifth place on the major league career home run list, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-2 win against the Texas Rangers in the opener of a four-game series on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 10:58 IST
Pujols homers twice, passes Mays in Angels' win

Albert Pujols hit two homers and moved into sole possession of fifth place on the major league career home run list, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-2 win against the Texas Rangers in the opener of a four-game series on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. Pujols hit a line drive over the left field fence in the fifth inning for the 661st home run of his career, moving him past Willie Mays on the all-time list. The 40-year-old designated hitter lifted another solo shot to left in the seventh for Los Angeles (22-30).

Angels starter Jaime Barria threw six shutout innings before exiting after 6 1/3 innings, having allowed two runs and six hits and no walks while matching his career high with eight strikeouts. Barria (1-0) was 0-7 since his last major league win on July 24, 2019, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Anderson Tejeda had two hits and Willie Calhoun drove in both runs for the Rangers (18-33). Texas starter Wes Benjamin (1-1) went three innings, allowing two runs and six hits, striking out four and walking two.

Taylor Ward's run-scoring single in the second inning gave the Angels a 1-0 lead. Ward went 2-for-4 to improve to 14-for-26 in his past nine games. Pujols clubbed his fifth homer of the season in the fifth off Benjamin to stretch the lead to 2-0 and surpass Mays.

Los Angeles' Andrelton Simmons and David Fletcher had back-to-back singles with one out in the sixth to put runners on the corners. Jared Walsh then hit a soft grounder to Isiah Kiner-Falefa at third. He elected to try for the double play, instead of throwing home, and the Rangers couldn't turn it, allowing Simmons to score for a 3-0 lead. The Rangers made it 3-2 in the seventh on a one-out, two-run single by Calhoun that chased Barria.

Pujols hit his second home run off reliever Demarcus Evans, who was making his major league debut, to make it 4-2. He needs 34 home runs to tie Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time list. Anthony Rendon added a two-run double in the eighth to stretch the lead to 6-2.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Dwayne Johnson channelises inner 'Black Adam' as he rips off gates of his house

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson channelised his inner Black Adam on Friday local time as he pushed, pulled and ripped the iron gate of his house because a mans gotta go to work. The Rock was forced to rip off the electric-powered front...

CCI approves Alstom's acquisition, sole control over Bombardier Transportation in India

The Competition Commission of India CCI today approved Alstom SAs acquisition and sole control over Bombardier Transportation in India. It also approved the acquisition of about 18 per cent and 3 per cent share capital of Alstom by Caisse d...

Protesting against new farm Bills, farmer dies by suicide at Punjab's Muktsar

A 70-year-old farmer has died after consuming some poisonous substance during a protest against the new farm Bills in Muktsar district of Punjab, police said on Saturday. Pritam Singh, a resident of Akkanwali village of Mansa district, cons...

Man held in MP for poaching, selling animal parts

A 35-year-old man, allegedly involved in poaching and selling parts of wild animals, has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday. Three dead monitor lizards and a hare were recovered from him, an official said.Police rounde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020