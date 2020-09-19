Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIFF to conduct three-day International Virtual Conference for coaches

So every four years, each coach will have to attend refresher courses, which will be shown to them. "CPD is vital if we want to keep up to the AFC's A-Level Coaching Convention.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 15:58 IST
AIFF to conduct three-day International Virtual Conference for coaches

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is set to organise an International Virtual Conference for coaches from September 28-30. The three-day conference will feature sessions by several top-level speakers including men's national team head coach Igor Stimac, Phil Brown, Thomas Dennerby (India U-17 women's national team coach), Basir Mohamed (senior manager, FIFA coaching development department), Dawn Scott (high-performance coach, FA UK), among others.

"The conference is based on various aspects, such as youth football, women's football, media, scouting and coach education, where an instructor from the FIFA Coach Education department will be there," AIFF head of coach education Savio Medeira said during a chat with AIFF TV. "On the last day, we have planned a master class with two of the best coaches -- national team head coach Igor Stimac and Phil Brown," Medeira added.

For the first time ever, the attending coaches will be accorded credits as part of the new revalidation process introduced by Medeira. "I want to kick off by giving credits to the coaches who are attending the seminar. This conference will be for C, B, A and Pro-license at the moment because these certificates do not have revalidation.

"The revalidation will start from C, B, A and Pro. Along with my coach educators and department, we would like to start by giving them points and accepting as CPD (Continuing Professional Development), which is needed by coaches for refreshing themselves." Under the new system, the coaching licenses will fall under a validity period and will need to be renewed periodically. "Revalidation is very important for us. It's long overdue. To have a stronger coaching convention criteria there has to be revalidation," he explained." Coaches with C Certificate, B, A and PRO diploma who have finished the courses will receive a license, much like a Smart card, where the validity of four years will be mentioned. So every four years, each coach will have to attend refresher courses, which will be shown to them.

"CPD is vital if we want to keep up to the AFC's A-Level Coaching Convention. CPD does happen everywhere else in the world and it is a big challenge to start it here." PTI APA AH AH.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

'Viraat' sets sail for Guj, to be dismantled and sold as scrap

Indian Navys decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat on Saturday set sail for the last time, on way to Alang in Gujarat, where it will be broken down and sold as scrap. For Navy veterans who watched the huge vessel being towed away by a tug ...

COVID-19: LS floor leaders likely to meet later in the day to discuss curtailment of session

The government is contemplating curtailing the ongoing Monsoon Session given the rising COVID-19 cases amongst MPs, but nothing has been finalized so far, sources said on Saturday. The Lok Sabha floor leaders of different parties are likely...

Germany plans reform to avoid bankruptcy wave due to corona

Germany would relax insolvency rules under proposals set out on Saturday to help avert a wave of bankruptcies in Europes biggest economy, provided companies hit by the coronavirus crisis have a robust business model. Keen to avoid bankruptc...

Cabinet expansion possible before Assembly session if BJP high command gives nod: K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said if the BJP high command gives nod, the much-awaited cabinet expansion could take place before the start of the Assembly session next week. Terming his Delhi trip as successful, he re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020