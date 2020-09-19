Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burkina Faso striker Traore leaves Lyon for Aston Villa

Aston Villa has signed Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore from French top-flight club Lyon subject to international clearance, the Premier League club announced on Saturday. Lyon said the fee was 18.4 million euros (around 17 million pounds/$21.9 million), with an additional 2.2 million euros (2 million pounds/$2.6 million) in bonuses and the club receiving 15% of a profitable future sale. “We're delighted that Bertrand has chosen to come to Villa," manager Dean Smith said.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 19-09-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 17:37 IST
Burkina Faso striker Traore leaves Lyon for Aston Villa

Aston Villa has signed Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore from French top-flight club Lyon subject to international clearance, the Premier League club announced on Saturday. Lyon said the fee was 18.4 million euros (around 17 million pounds/$21.9 million), with an additional 2.2 million euros (2 million pounds/$2.6 million) in bonuses and the club receiving 15% of a profitable future sale.

“We're delighted that Bertrand has chosen to come to Villa," manager Dean Smith said. “He's a player with immense talent who will really enhance our attacking options.” Traore began his career with Villa's Premier League rivals Chelsea and has also had loan spells with Dutch clubs Vitesse Arnhem and Ajax. He scored 33 goals in 126 games over three seasons with Lyon. The 25-year-old forward, who is most dangerous using his pace and skill when cutting in from the right wing, follows the arrival of Ollie Watkins from second-tier Brentford for a club record 28 million pounds fee earlier this month.

Villa launches its league campaign at home to Sheffield United on Monday..

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Biggest Thai protest in years targets government and monarchy

Around 20,000 people protested in Thailands capital on Saturday against the government of former coup leader and Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, with many demonstrators also calling for reforms to the monarchy. Down with feudalism, long l...

Farooq Abdullah seeks talks with Pakistan over border skirmishes

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said in Lok Sabha that there has been an increase in border skirmishes in Jammu and Kashmir and talks should be held with Pakistan. Abdullah, who spoke during zero hour, thanked the mem...

Centre rejects study which claims India is world's largest emitter of anthropogenic sulphur dioxide

The Environment Ministry on Saturday rejected the findings of a study which claimed that India is the worlds largest emitter of anthropogenic sulphur dioxide SO2 and informed the Rajya Sabha that 18 units for flue-gas desulphurization were ...

Care downgrades Repco Home Finance's loan facilities, NCDs to AA-minus

Care Ratings has revised the rating of Chennai-based Repco Home Finances long-term loan facilities and non-convertible debentures worth Rs 1,620 crore to AA-minus with stable outlook from AA with negative outlook. The revision factors in mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020