Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unimaginable for me that I'm not there today: Raina extends best wishes to CSK

Suresh Raina, who pulled out from the IPL, extended his best wishes to Chennai Super Kings ahead of their tournament opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, adding that it was "unimaginable" that he is not with the team. Raina had unexpectedly pulled out of the tournament after travelling to Dubai with the CSK contingent.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 19-09-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 19:49 IST
Unimaginable for me that I'm not there today: Raina extends best wishes to CSK
The former India cricketer, who announced his international retirement alongside Mahendra Singh Dhoni on August 15, later revealed he pulled out to be with his family. Image Credit: ANI

Suresh Raina, who pulled out from the IPL, extended his best wishes to Chennai Super Kings ahead of their tournament opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, adding that it was "unimaginable" that he is not with the team. Raina had unexpectedly pulled out of the tournament after travelling to Dubai with the CSK contingent. The former India cricketer, who announced his international retirement alongside Mahendra Singh Dhoni on August 15, later revealed he pulled out to be with his family.

"Wishing you all the success boys @ChennaiIPL. Unimaginable for me that I'm not there today, but all my wishes are with you. Sending you all the good vibes! Go get it!" Raina tweeted. The southpaw, who has been outstanding for the side, said he might even fly back to Dubai to rejoin CSK.

Moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of the world's biggest T20 league will be played across the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10..

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Hold recruitment exams in time-bound manner: Rajasthan CM to officials

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked the Rajasthan Public Service Commission RPSC and state subordinate services recruitment board to conduct exams in a time-bound manner so that there is no pendency in recruitment. The chief minis...

Lok Sabha passes Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020.

Lok Sabha passes Taxation and Other Laws Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions Bill, 2020....

Sharad Pawar meets CM Thackeray

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here. The meeting between two ruling allies lasted for 30 minutes, sources said.Apart from the coronavirus situation, a major issue before the ruling coa...

'Adhika Masam Brahmotsavam' begins at Tirumala

Tirupati Andhra Pradesh, Sep 19 PTIThe nine-day Adhika Masam Brahmotsavam held once in three years began at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, near here, on Saturday. The brahmotsavam began with the hoisting of the Garuda flag ato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020