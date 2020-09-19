Soccer-Spurs sign Bale on loan, Reguilon on permanent deal
Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 22:36 IST
Tottenham Hotspur have signed winger Gareth Bale and left back Sergio Reguilon from Spanish champions Real Madrid, the Premier League club announced in a statement https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2020/september/bale-returns-to-spurs on Saturday. Bale returns to his former club on a one-year loan deal, with British media reporting that Spurs will pay 20 million pounds ($25.8 million) in wages and fees for the 31-year-old Wales forward.
Reguilon, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla, arrives for a reported fee of 30 million euros ($35.51 million). ($1 = 0.7744 pounds; $1 = 0.8448 euros)
