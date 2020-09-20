Left Menu
Three test positive for COVID-19 at Brewers' alternate camp

The Milwaukee Brewers' alternate camp is under full quarantine after two players and one staffer tested positive for COVID-19, general manager David Stearns confirmed to reporters prior to Saturday night's game against the Kansas City Royals.

Three test positive for COVID-19 at Brewers' alternate camp

The Milwaukee Brewers' alternate camp is under full quarantine after two players and one staffer tested positive for COVID-19, general manager David Stearns confirmed to reporters prior to Saturday night's game against the Kansas City Royals. The Athletic reported the positive tests about 45 minutes before first pitch. The outlet said there were approximately 28 people under quarantine at the camp in Appleton, Wis.

Stearns said the positive tests occurred on Monday and that contact tracing is being conducted. He said there have been no further positive tests. "We were very fortunate that the group of players who could potentially be on a postseason roster for us aren't interacting all that much with the individuals who tested positive," Stearns said.

The identities of the three are unknown at this point. Stearns said he doesn't expect the situation to have any impact on the major league team. The Brewers (24-26) are among the teams still in the hunt for a National League playoff berth.

Milwaukee hasn't had a major league player or staff member test positive for COVID-19 this season. "These are not easy protocols," Stearns said. "I know it's easy to look at the bench sometimes and see guys not wearing masks, but our guys have really been outstanding in following protocols. I'm disappointed we couldn't get through the whole season without a blip but we have a blip and we have to make sure we manage it appropriately."

