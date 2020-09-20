Marlins continue playoff push with win over Nats

Miguel Rojas finished a triple short of a cycle and Garrett Cooper homered and drove in three runs to lead the host Marlins to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night. The Marlins (27-24), who are chasing their first postseason berth since 2003, remained in second place in the National League East with nine games remaining.

Miami will close out its home schedule on Sunday with a doubleheader that will conclude their five-game series against the Nationals (19-31). The Marlins are 5-3 against Washington this season. Rojas, who is hitting a career-best .347, went 3-for-5 and smacked his fourth career leadoff home run off Nationals starter Patrick Corbin in the first.

Cooper's two-run homer in the third made it 3-0 and continued the Marlins' onslaught against Corbin, who allowed all seven Marlins runs on 14 hits over six innings. Corbin (2-6, 4.76 ERA) struck out seven and walked none. Pablo Lopez (5-4, 3.96 ERA) suffered his only damage on a two-run single in the top of the fourth to right fielder Andrew Stevenson that cut Miami's lead to 3-2.

Lopez put together his second consecutive solid start after a nightmarish outing on Sept. 9 in which he gave up seven runs in 1 2/3 innings in the Marlins' 29-9 loss to the Braves. Lopez struck out seven and walked three while allowing three hits over 5 1/3 innings on Saturday.

After a one-out double by Lewis Brinson in the fourth, Corey Dickerson and Chad Wallach recorded run-scoring singles to push the Marlins' edge to 5-2. Brian Anderson, who on Friday became only the third player in Marlins history to hit three home runs in a game and the first to do so at Marlins Park, also went 2-for 4-with an RBI.

Luis Garcia went 2-for-4 and Trea Turner had an RBI to lead the Nationals. --Field Level Media