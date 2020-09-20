Kershaw, Dodgers keep on rolling, breeze past Rockies

Chris Taylor homered and hit a triple, AJ Pollock also went deep, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-1 in Denver on Saturday night. Clayton Kershaw pitched seven strong innings and Justin Turner also had two hits for the Dodgers (38-15).

Kershaw (6-2) allowed one run on four hits and struck out six without walking a batter to help the Dodgers win their fifth straight and sixth in their last seven. Kevin Pillar had two hits for the Rockies, who have dropped four in a row.

L.A. got two runs in the first inning after starter Rockies Chi Chi Gonzalez retired the first two batters. Turner singled to center and Cody Bellinger drew a walk to put two runners on. Taylor followed with a triple to right field to make it 2-0. Colorado (22-29) got one back in the bottom of the inning thanks to the hustle of Raimel Tapia. He led off with a grounder through the infield and kept running, beating the throw into second for a double. After Trevor Story struck out Tapia stole third and then scored on Nolan Arenado's groundout to shortstop.

Gonzalez settled down, allowing just a two-out double to Turner in the third before Taylor led off the fourth with his seventh homer to center field to give the Dodgers a 3-1 lead. Gonzalez (0-2) retired the last six batters he faced before leaving after five innings. He allowed three runs on four hits and struck out two with one walk.

Pollock made it 4-1 with his 12th home run leading off the seventh. It was L.A.'s 100th homer of the season, tops in baseball, and then the Dodgers tacked on more after reliever Mychal Givens got the next two batters. Austin Barnes was hit by a pitch and then stole second, and Mookie Betts hit a slow grounder toward first to put runners on the corners. Givens then threw a wild pitch to bring home Barnes and put Betts at second. Givens threw errantly on a pickoff attempt, and Betts scored from second to make it a five-run game.

