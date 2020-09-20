Rookie hurler whiffs 10, leads Mets past Braves

Rookie David Peterson struck out a career-high 10 while Robinson Cano homered and finished with three RBIs Saturday night as the host New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves, 7-2. The Mets (24-28), who entered Saturday 2 1/2 games out of the final playoff spot in the National League, have won three of four. The Braves (30-22), who began the day with a three-game lead over the Miami Marlins in the NL East, have lost three of five.

Peterson (5-2) got the better of fellow rookie Ian Anderson by allowing one run on three hits and four walks. He carried a shutout into the sixth. Peterson is the first Mets starter other than Jacob deGrom to strike out at least 10 since Noah Syndergaard whiffed 11 against the Chicago White Sox on July 30, 2019. Cano's two-run single in the first staked Peterson to the lead. Robinson Chirinos added an RBI double in the fourth before the Braves began stirring in the sixth, when Adam Duvall broke up Peterson's shutout bid with a homer.

The Braves loaded the bases with one out against Miguel Castro in the seventh, but Justin Wilson preserved the 3-1 lead by getting Freddie Freeman to hit into a double play. Jeurys Familia gave up a homer to former teammate Travis d'Arnaud in the eighth but the Mets scored four runs in the bottom half, when Dominic Smith and Cano hit back-to-back homers leading off the inning and Brandon Nimmo delivered a two-run single.

Cano finished 3-for-4 as he raised his average to .331. Chirinos had two hits. Duvall had two hits. The sixth-inning homer was his 11th of the month, tying the Braves' record for most homers in a month. Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews hit 11 homers in September 1959.

Freddie Freeman went 0-for-5 as his 12-game hitting streak and 33-game on-base streak each came to an end. Anderson (3-1) took his first big league loss after allowing three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out eight over 4 2/3 innings.

--Field Level Media