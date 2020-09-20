Left Menu
Development News Edition

Luzardo, A’s post second consecutive 6-0 win over Giants

Giants right-hander Kevin Gausman (3-3) matched Luzardo nearly pitch-for-pitch, also completing three innings without allowing a hit. But the A's made the most of their first hit in the fourth, getting on the board first when Mark Canha walked, took second on a wild pitch and scored on an Olson two-out single.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 10:21 IST
Luzardo, A’s post second consecutive 6-0 win over Giants

Jesus Luzardo combined with three relievers on a six-hitter and Jake Lamb broke open a tight game with a two-run home run Saturday afternoon as the host Oakland Athletics continued their mastery of the rival San Francisco Giants with a 6-0 victory. The win lowered the magic number for the first-place A's (33-19) to one for clinching the American League West. With second-place Houston's win over Arizona later Saturday, the magic number stayed at one.

The loss was the second straight for the Giants (25-26) as they battle for a wild-card spot in the National League. Luzardo (3-2) took a no-hitter into the fourth and then caught a break when the Giants pieced together three singles in the inning.

The third of the three hits was an infield single off the bat of Mauricio Dubon, but A's first baseman Matt Olson, after taking a late throw from shortstop Marcus Semien, was able to pick Donovan Solano off third base to end the threat after he'd rounded the bag too far. The Giants got just two other hits off Luzardo in his six innings. He finished with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Jake Diekman worked a 1-2-3 seventh with two strikeouts, Joakim Soria retired the side in order in the eighth and Lou Trivino pitched around a leadoff single in the ninth to record Oakland's second straight shutout and fifth of the season. Giants right-hander Kevin Gausman (3-3) matched Luzardo nearly pitch-for-pitch, also completing three innings without allowing a hit.

But the A's made the most of their first hit in the fourth, getting on the board first when Mark Canha walked, took second on a wild pitch and scored on an Olson two-out single. Gausman was pulled after six innings, still having allowed just the one run and one hit. He walked three and struck out six.

Lamb's homer, his second in five games since joining the A's from Arizona, came off Sam Selman after a one-out single by Ramon Laureano to trigger the five-run seventh. Tommy La Stella, another in-season acquisition by the A's, added a two-run triple and Semien an RBI double before inning's end, opening a 6-0 advantage.

Solano was the only player in the game with multiple hits, finishing with a pair of singles for the Giants. Each team totaled six hits.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

District official in Afghanistan's Paktika province killed by gunmen

Unknown gunmen in Afghanistans Paktika province have shot dead Dad Mohammad Etemadi, the executive director of the Yusuf Khel district, Shah Mohammad Aryan, a spokesman for the Paktika police chief, told Sputnik on Saturday. According to th...

Rugby-Youth likely to put pressure on Rennie for Bledisloe tests

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie looks set to be the main beneficiary of a decision by the countrys Super Rugby coaches to invest in youth with several players likely to be pressing for starting positions against New Zealands All Blacks next mon...

J-K HC arbitration centres to be set up in Srinagar, Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court will have arbitration centres in both regions of the union territory to provide an institutionalised framework for speedy and expeditious resolution of disputes through an alternate dispute resolution mechan...

Hyundai expects sales to remain robust with Creta, Venue leading charge

Hyundai Motor India expects its sales to further pick up in the next few months with few of its models continuing to lead in various segments during April-August period of the current fiscal year, a senior company official said. During the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020