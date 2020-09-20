Soccer-Leicester sign winger Under from Roma on loan

Leicester City have signed Turkey winger Cengiz Under from Italian club AS Roma on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Sunday. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported that Leicester have agreed an initial loan fee worth 3 million euros with an option to buy the 23-year-old from Roma at the end of the season.

Under scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 88 games across all competitions for Roma after his arrival from Istanbul Basaksehir in 2017. "I can't wait to go to Leicester and start training. I've always wanted to play in England and this is a great opportunity to play in the Premier League," Under said in a statement on the club's website.