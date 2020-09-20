Steve Smith joins Rajasthan Royals squad, 'excited' for IPL

Australia cricketer Steve Smith has joined the Rajasthan Royals squad ahead of the team's opening match of this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) and is excited for the tournament. "Good to be back here in Dubai with the Royals. Obviously, would have loved to be in India but there are circumstances that we cannot control. Everyone has done a great job to get this tournament up and running. I am excited to be here with the boys," Smith said in a video posted by Rajasthan Royals' Twitter handle. The video also featured Australia's Andrew Tye.

Meanwhile, England batsman Jos Buttler will miss the Rajasthan Royals' opening game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the player is still undergoing quarantine with his family, following the COVID-19 protocols. Buttler, who was a part of England's limited-overs series against Australia, arrived in Dubai on Thursday after the conclusion of the One Day International (ODI) series.

"I am really looking forward to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Obviously, I had some cricket with England this summer which has been nice to get outside and play again. Exciting to see IPL getting started last night, Chennai getting a win. Sam Curran hitting a couple of sixes that was good to watch. I have been telling Tom (Curran) to hit more sixes for the Royals than Sam does for Chennai," Buttler said during an Instagram live chat on the Royals' handle. "Unfortunately, I am going to miss the first match because I am gonna be under my quarantine period as I am here with my family. It is great that Royals have allowed me to have my family here," he added.

Rajasthan Royals will play against CSK in their opening game on Tuesday, September 22. (ANI)