Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steve Smith joins Rajasthan Royals squad, 'excited' for IPL

Australia cricketer Steve Smith has joined the Rajasthan Royals squad ahead of the team's opening match of this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) and is excited for the tournament.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 20-09-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 19:28 IST
Steve Smith joins Rajasthan Royals squad, 'excited' for IPL
Steve Smith (Photo/ Rajasthan Royals Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Australia cricketer Steve Smith has joined the Rajasthan Royals squad ahead of the team's opening match of this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) and is excited for the tournament. "Good to be back here in Dubai with the Royals. Obviously, would have loved to be in India but there are circumstances that we cannot control. Everyone has done a great job to get this tournament up and running. I am excited to be here with the boys," Smith said in a video posted by Rajasthan Royals' Twitter handle. The video also featured Australia's Andrew Tye.

Meanwhile, England batsman Jos Buttler will miss the Rajasthan Royals' opening game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the player is still undergoing quarantine with his family, following the COVID-19 protocols. Buttler, who was a part of England's limited-overs series against Australia, arrived in Dubai on Thursday after the conclusion of the One Day International (ODI) series.

"I am really looking forward to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Obviously, I had some cricket with England this summer which has been nice to get outside and play again. Exciting to see IPL getting started last night, Chennai getting a win. Sam Curran hitting a couple of sixes that was good to watch. I have been telling Tom (Curran) to hit more sixes for the Royals than Sam does for Chennai," Buttler said during an Instagram live chat on the Royals' handle. "Unfortunately, I am going to miss the first match because I am gonna be under my quarantine period as I am here with my family. It is great that Royals have allowed me to have my family here," he added.

Rajasthan Royals will play against CSK in their opening game on Tuesday, September 22. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

With 4,696 new COVID-19 cases, Kerala's active count reaches 39,415

Kerala reported 4,696 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the state till date to 39,415, said the state government. As many as 95,702 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state including 2,751 ne...

No significant SARS-CoV-2 mutation in India, ICMR exploring saliva-based COVID-19 test: Vardhan

The ICMR is actively exploring saliva-based test for detection of COVID-19, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday and asserted that no significant or drastic mutation in strains of SARS-CoV-2 has been found in India till now. D...

Bihar BJP launches toll-free number to seek people's views before drafting poll manifesto

With Assembly polls round the corner, the BJP in Bihar launched a toll-free number on Sunday, soliciting peoples views and suggestions for preparing its poll manifesto. The partys national president, J P Nadda, during his two-day Bihar visi...

Maharashtra records one-day spike of 20,598 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 12,08,642; death toll rises to 32,671 as 455 succumb to infection: Health department.

Maharashtra records one-day spike of 20,598 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 12,08,642 death toll rises to 32,671 as 455 succumb to infection Health department....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020