Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Toulouse crush Ulster 36-8 to reach Champions Cup semis

Toulouse winger Cheslin Kolbe scored two first-half tries as the dominant French Top14 side eased past Ireland's Ulster 36-8 at Stade Ernest Wallon on Sunday to reach the European Champions Cup semi-finals.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-09-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 19:38 IST
Rugby-Toulouse crush Ulster 36-8 to reach Champions Cup semis
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

Toulouse winger Cheslin Kolbe scored two first-half tries as the dominant French Top14 side eased past Ireland's Ulster 36-8 at Stade Ernest Wallon on Sunday to reach the European Champions Cup semi-finals. The last meeting between the sides in the knockout stage was in Belfast during the 1998-99 campaign, when Ulster sealed a 15-13 quarter-final win en route to the title, but Toulouse took charge early on Sunday and never lost their grip on the match.

South African Kolbe went over the line early to put the hosts in front before Thomas Ramos extended their lead to 8-0 with a penalty. John Cooney got Ulster off the mark with a penalty but Kolbe scored another try which Ramos converted to put Toulouse 15-3 up at halftime.

Further tries from Antoine Dupont, Pita Ahki and Ramos after the break put four-times champions Toulouse out of sight, with Cooney's try giving Pro14 side Ulster a late consolation. In the last four next weekend, Toulouse face the winners of Sunday's other quarter-final between English Premiership rivals Exeter Chiefs and Northampton Saints.

The clash at Sandy Park is the first meeting between the teams in the Champions Cup. Defending champions Saracens take on Racing 92 in the other semi-final.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Farm Bills: Today will be remembered as a black day for democracy, says Congress

The two farm bills, which were passed in Rajya Sabha amid a din, are against the interest of farmers and today will be remembered as a black day for democracy, the Congress said on Sunday. The Rajya Sabha passed The Farmers Produce Trade an...

Study reveals mindfulness with paced breathing reduces blood pressure

In a recent study, a team of researchers explored the possibility of whether mindfulness with paced breathing reduces blood pressure. According to the American Stroke Association ASA and the American Heart Association AHA, more than 100 mil...

With 4,696 new COVID-19 cases, Kerala's active count reaches 39,415

Kerala reported 4,696 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the state till date to 39,415, said the state government. As many as 95,702 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state including 2,751 ne...

No significant SARS-CoV-2 mutation in India, ICMR exploring saliva-based COVID-19 test: Vardhan

The ICMR is actively exploring saliva-based test for detection of COVID-19, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday and asserted that no significant or drastic mutation in strains of SARS-CoV-2 has been found in India till now. D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020