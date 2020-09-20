Stoinis takes Delhi Capitals to 157/8 against KXIP

Marcus Stoinis smashed his way to 53 off 21 balls as Delhi Capitals made a remarkable recovery in the final three overs to reach 157 for 8 against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match, here on Sunday. Stoinis hit seven fours and three sixes as 57 came off final three overs after Shreyas Iyer (39 off 32 balls) and Rishabh Pant (31 off 29 balls) staged a repair act during the middle overs with a 73-run third wicket stand.

Mohammed Shami with figures of 3 for 15 in four overs was pick of the KXIP bowlers while IPL debutant Ravi Bishnoi took 1 for 22. Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 157 for 8 in 20 overs (Marcus Stoinis 53, Shreyas Iyer 39, Rishabh Pant 31; M Shami 3/15).