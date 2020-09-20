Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Wolff maintains U.S. Open lead with par to start final round

Wolff found the fairway with his drive at the difficult par-four first and then stuck his approach to 13 feet en route to a routine par before playing partner DeChambeau missed a four-foot birdie opportunity. Wolff, who began the final round of only his second major with a two-shot lead over DeChambeau, is looking to become the first player to win the U.S. Open in his tournament debut since Francis Ouimet in 1913.

Reuters | Mamaroneck | Updated: 20-09-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 23:36 IST
Golf-Wolff maintains U.S. Open lead with par to start final round
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Overnight leader Matthew Wolff kicked off the final round of the U.S. Open with a rock-steady par on Sunday to maintain a two-shot lead over fellow American Bryson DeChambeau on another tough scoring day at Winged Foot. Wolff found the fairway with his drive at the difficult par-four first and then stuck his approach to 13 feet en route to a routine par before playing partner DeChambeau missed a four-foot birdie opportunity.

Wolff, who began the final round of only his second major with a two-shot lead over DeChambeau, is looking to become the first player to win the U.S. Open in his tournament debut since Francis Ouimet in 1913. A win for the 21-year-old Wolff, who matched the lowest round of the week on Saturday when he carded a five-under-par 65 despite hitting just two of 14 fairways, would also make him the youngest major winner since Tiger Woods won the 1997 Masters.

Winged Foot was proving another difficult test as no player in the clubhouse or on the course was in red figures for the final round. Harris English began the day five shots back of Wolff but quickly fell further back after a double-bogey at the first where he lost his tee shot but then bounced back with a birdie at the second.

Former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen, playing in the penultimate group, was even par on the day and four shots back of Wolff while Xander Schauffele was a further shot back two holes into his round. The U.S. Open was originally scheduled for mid-June but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and is being played in September for the first time since 1913.

The tournament is being held without fans and is the first of six majors that will be held over the next 10 months.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

U.S. judge halts Commerce Department order to remove WeChat from app stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal education minister seeks change in UGC-NET exam dates

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday urged the National Testing Agency to change the schedule of the UGC-NET exams that coincide with Durga Puja. Speaking to reporters, Chatterjee said the decision to conduct the exa...

Murkowski won't back court vote before election

Republican Sen Lisa Murkowski of Alaska says she doesnt support taking up a Supreme Court nomination so close to the November 3 election. Murkowski joins Maine Sen. Susan Collins among Republicans opposed to confirming a successor to the la...

2 nabbed near Bangladesh border with maps having suspicious markings

Two persons were nabbed from near the Bangladesh border in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district with maps having suspicious markings, the BSF said on Sunday. Around 500 yaba tablets, a banned narcotics, and a bike were also found in the ...

6 held in Kolkata with illegal arms following arrests of al-Qaeda operatives

The Kolkata Police held six people with illegal arms from different parts of the city following the arrest of al-Qaeda operatives by the National Investigation Agency, a senior officer said on Sunday. The police also held 74 more people aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020