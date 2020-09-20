Left Menu
Development News Edition

All-round Stoinis, cool Rabada ensure Super Over victory for Delhi Capitals

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 157/8 (Marcus Stoinis 53 off 21 balls, Shreyas Iyer 39 off 32 balls, Mohammed Shami 3/15). Kings XI Pujab 157/8 (Mayank Agarwal 89 off 60 balls, Marcus Stoinis 2/29, Kagiso Rabada 2/28, R Ashwin 2/2)..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 23:49 IST
All-round Stoinis, cool Rabada ensure Super Over victory for Delhi Capitals
IPL logo Image Credit: ANI

Marcus Stoinis' last over star turns with both bat and ball was beautifully complemented by Kagiso Rabada's briliant Super Over that ensured a thrilling opening round IPL victory for Delhi Capitals over Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. Stoinis first blasted his way to a 21-ball-53 as his late assault ensured a decent 157 for 8 for Capitals with 57 coming off last three overs. Stoinis hit seven fours and three sixes.

In reply, Capitals were in control for 15 overs before Mayank Agarwal 89 off 60 balls nearly won it for KXIP before Stoinis came into the picture again with opposition needing one off three balls. The first one was a dot followed by wickets of Agarwal and Chris Jordan as match ended in a tie and went into Super Over.

Rabada, a Super Over specialist then removed KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran off successive balls to keep an esy three run target off one over. Rishabh Pant got a couple and Mohammed Shami bowled a wide as Capitals got their hard earned two points. Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 157/8 (Marcus Stoinis 53 off 21 balls, Shreyas Iyer 39 off 32 balls, Mohammed Shami 3/15).

Kings XI Pujab 157/8 (Mayank Agarwal 89 off 60 balls, Marcus Stoinis 2/29, Kagiso Rabada 2/28, R Ashwin 2/2)..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

U.S. judge halts Commerce Department order to remove WeChat from app stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal education minister seeks change in UGC-NET exam dates

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday urged the National Testing Agency to change the schedule of the UGC-NET exams that coincide with Durga Puja. Speaking to reporters, Chatterjee said the decision to conduct the exa...

Murkowski won't back court vote before election

Republican Sen Lisa Murkowski of Alaska says she doesnt support taking up a Supreme Court nomination so close to the November 3 election. Murkowski joins Maine Sen. Susan Collins among Republicans opposed to confirming a successor to the la...

2 nabbed near Bangladesh border with maps having suspicious markings

Two persons were nabbed from near the Bangladesh border in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district with maps having suspicious markings, the BSF said on Sunday. Around 500 yaba tablets, a banned narcotics, and a bike were also found in the ...

6 held in Kolkata with illegal arms following arrests of al-Qaeda operatives

The Kolkata Police held six people with illegal arms from different parts of the city following the arrest of al-Qaeda operatives by the National Investigation Agency, a senior officer said on Sunday. The police also held 74 more people aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020