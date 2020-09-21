Trubisky fuels Bears in win over Giants; Barkley injured

Mitchell Trubisky threw two touchdown passes and the Chicago Bears held on for a 17-13 win over the visiting New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. David Montgomery and Darnell Mooney each caught a touchdown pass for Chicago (2-0), which has won its first two games of the season for the first time since 2013. Veteran defensive end Robert Quinn registered a sack and a forced fumble in his team debut.

A bad start to the season quickly got worse for New York (0-2), which lost running back Saquon Barkley to a right knee injury during the first play of the second quarter. Barkley is scheduled to undergo tests on the knee Monday, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Giants fear that he might have a torn ACL. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones completed 25 of 40 passes for 241 yards and an interception. Dion Lewis scored on a 1-yard run for New York's lone touchdown.

New York drove to the Bears' 10-yard line for a chance at a go-ahead touchdown as time expired, but Jones' pass intended for wideout Golden Tate fell incomplete. Trubisky, who completed 18 of 28 passes for 190 yards, helped the Bears jump out to a 7-0 lead on their opening drive. Trubisky flipped a short pass to Montgomery, who caught the ball and weaved through defenders on his way to the end zone for a 28-yard score.

Quinn crashed the pocket and stripped the ball from Jones on the following possession, and Khalil Mack quickly pounced on the loose ball for a fumble recovery. The Bears turned the takeaway into points four plays later when Cairo Santos drilled a 34-yard field goal to make it 10-0. Chicago made it 17-0 with 14 seconds to go in the first half. Trubisky bought time with his feet and eventually connected with Mooney in the front right corner of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown.

New York got on the scoreboard with a 39-yard field goal by Graham Gano early in the third quarter. An interception by Giants defensive back Julian Love helped to set up the score. In the first minute of the fourth quarter, the Giants pulled within 17-10. Lewis scooted up the middle and pushed across the goal line for his first rushing touchdown since Sept. 9, 2018.

Gano cut the Giants' deficit to 17-13 with 7:43 remaining when he connected on a 37-yard field goal. --Field Level Media