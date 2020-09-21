Left Menu
Development News Edition

49ers lose Bosa, Garoppolo, Mostert to injuries

San Francisco pass rusher Nick Bosa and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo were among several key players who sustained injuries Sunday during the 49ers' 31-13 win against the New York Jets. Shanahan said he was hopeful that Thomas' injury was not as severe as Bosa's. Garoppolo was ruled out at halftime with a high ankle sprain and was replaced by Nick Mullens to start the second half.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 03:40 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 03:40 IST
49ers lose Bosa, Garoppolo, Mostert to injuries

San Francisco pass rusher Nick Bosa and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo were among several key players who sustained injuries Sunday during the 49ers' 31-13 win against the New York Jets. Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the game that Bosa likely has a torn ACL but needs further testing.

Bosa was carted off the field in the first quarter with an injury to his left knee. It occurred at the 6:45 mark as Jets running back Frank Gore ran for 4 yards and Bosa got tangled up as he was engaged with a blocker. Two plays later, defensive lineman Solomon Thomas also suffered a left knee injury and was carted off. Shanahan said he was hopeful that Thomas' injury was not as severe as Bosa's.

Garoppolo was ruled out at halftime with a high ankle sprain and was replaced by Nick Mullens to start the second half. Garoppolo completed 14 of 16 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns as the 49ers took a 21-3 lead into intermission. Running back Raheem Mostert also was ruled out for the second half with a knee injury. Mostert, who broke off an 80-yard touchdown run on the game's first play from scrimmage, had eight carries for 92 yards and two catches for 15 yards.

The 49ers believe Mostert suffered a mild sprain of the MCL. An MRI will determine the severity of the injury. San Francisco already was playing on defense without pass rusher Dee Ford (neck) and cornerback Richard Sherman (calf), but an extended loss of Bosa would be significant for the 49ers. The Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, Bosa had nine sacks and 25 quarterback hits last season.

The offense was already missing All-Pro tight end George Kittle (knee sprain) and receiver Deebo Samuel (foot). --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

U.S. judge halts Commerce Department order to remove WeChat from app stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Molina's blast lifts Cardinals over Pirates

Yadier Molinas two-run homer in the seventh inning on Sunday gave the visiting St. Louis Cardinals a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. St. Louis 26-24 won the final four games of the five-game series and maintained a one-game lead over M...

Brady beats Panthers for first win with Bucs

Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass and Leonard Fournette scored two touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the visiting Carolina Panthers 31-17 on Sunday afternoon in Tampa, Fla. It was the home opener and the first victory for Brady...

Blue Jays break out of skid by downing Phillies

Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run homer, Jonathan Davis had a two-run double and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays ended a six-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies Sunday afternoon. The Phillies lost right fielder...

Mets hoping for deGrom magic against Rays

Whatever slim hopes the New York Mets have of making it into the expanded postseason format probably rides on the right arm -- or maybe the right hamstring -- of staff ace Jacob deGrom. The winner of the last two National League Cy Young aw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020