Phillies OF Harper exits game with apparent injury

The right fielder walked gingerly back to the dugout and talked with manager Joe Girardi before grabbing his bag and bats and returning to the clubhouse. Harper had chased after a triple to deep right-center field by Bo Bichette in the top half of the seventh inning. --Field Level Media

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 03:48 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 03:48 IST
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper left Sunday's game against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays with an apparent hip injury after striking out in the seventh inning. The right fielder walked gingerly back to the dugout and talked with manager Joe Girardi before grabbing his bag and bats and returning to the clubhouse.

Harper had chased after a triple to deep right-center field by Bo Bichette in the top half of the seventh inning. Harper finished 0-for-4 and was replaced in the field by Phil Gosselin.

A six-time All-Star and former National League MVP, the 27-year-old Harper is batting .260 this season with 11 home runs, 28 RBIs and 41 walks in 51 games. --Field Level Media

