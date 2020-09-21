Left Menu
Blue Jays break out of skid by downing Phillies

Toronto right-hander Taijuan Walker (4-3) allowed one run, four hits and two walks in six innings while matching his season best with eight strikeouts. Anthony Bass pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings to earn his sixth save. After Harper struck out, Bohm's grounder was deflected by Hatch to second baseman Panik who threw wildly to first as two runs scored.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 04:24 IST
Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run homer, Jonathan Davis had a two-run double and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays ended a six-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies Sunday afternoon. The Phillies lost right fielder Bryce Harper to an apparent hip injury after he struck out in the seventh inning.

The Blue Jays (27-26) salvaged the finale of a four-game series that completed the home schedule for the Phillies (27-26). Toronto right-hander Taijuan Walker (4-3) allowed one run, four hits and two walks in six innings while matching his season best with eight strikeouts.

Anthony Bass pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings to earn his sixth save. Phillies starter Adonis Medina (0-1), making his major league debut, allowed two runs, three hits and three walks in four innings. The right-hander struck out four and had a balk. He retired his final eight batters.

Cavan Biggio led off the first with a walk, took third on Bo Bichette's double and scored on a balk. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounded an RBI single to left that was deflected by shortstop Didi Gregorius with the infield playing in. The Phillies scored once in the bottom of the first on a walk to Alec Bohm and a double by Gregorius.

The Blue Jays scored twice in the sixth against Heath Hembree. Gurriel led off with a double, Joe Panik walked and Davis hit a two-run double to left. Bichette hit his first career triple in the seventh against Hembree, who then allowed the 16th homer of the season by Hernandez and Toronto led 6-1. Connor Brogdon replaced Hembree.

The Phillies scored twice in the bottom of the seventh against Thomas Hatch. Roman Quinn reached first on an error by first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a missed catch after a bunt to third base. Rafael Marchan singled and Andrew McCutchen walked. After Harper struck out, Bohm's grounder was deflected by Hatch to second baseman Panik who threw wildly to first as two runs scored. Bohm was tagged out trying for second.

Shun Yamaguchi had two walks and two strikeouts in the eighth before Bass came in to get the final out. --Field Level Media

