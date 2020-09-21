Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Patriots' White out after father dies in car accident

The father of New England Patriots running back James White was killed in a car accident Sunday, according to a report from Fox Sports 640 South Florida. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the news. White was told of the accident and was placed on the inactive list for Sunday night's game at the Seattle Seahawks.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 05:33 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 05:33 IST
Report: Patriots' White out after father dies in car accident

The father of New England Patriots running back James White was killed in a car accident Sunday, according to a report from Fox Sports 640 South Florida. Radio host Andy Slater reported that White's mother also was in the car and was in critical condition Sunday night. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the news.

White was told of the accident and was placed on the inactive list for Sunday night's game at the Seattle Seahawks. White, who attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., before playing collegiately at Wisconsin, is in his seventh NFL season, all with New England. White, 28, has 323 career receptions for 2,839 yards and 24 touchdowns, also rushing for 1,141 yards and eight scores on 279 carries.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

U.S. judge halts Commerce Department order to remove WeChat from app stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Woman accused of sending ricin letter arrested

A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at New York-Canada border, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Sunday. The letter had been ...

Golf-DeChambeau's 'mad scientist' muscle validated in U.S. Open win

Bryson DeChambeaus unorthodox style got major validation on Sunday, as the power-driving mad scientist of the PGA Tour claimed the U.S. Open by a definitive six-stroke margin and silenced his sceptics.Since he unveiled his single-length set...

FOREX-Dollar clings on, yen creeps higher as Fed speakers in focus

The dollar clung to late-week gains on Monday, while the yen and yuan each edged higher, as investors looked ahead to a slew of U.S. Federal Reserve speakers this week and to a decision on the inclusion of Chinese government bonds in a glob...

Soccer-Depleted champions Al Hilal through to Asian Champions League last 16

Defending champions Al Hilal battled their way into the Asian Champions League knockout phase on Sunday with a 0-0 draw against Irans Shahr Khodro despite only have three substitutes available to them due to COVID-19 infections. Al Hilal ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020