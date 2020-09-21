Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goff, Higbee team up as Rams defeat Eagles

Tyler Higbee caught three touchdown passes from Jared Goff, and the Los Angeles Rams recovered after nearly coughing up a three-score lead to beat the host Philadelphia Eagles 37-19 on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 08:15 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 08:15 IST
Goff, Higbee team up as Rams defeat Eagles

Tyler Higbee caught three touchdown passes from Jared Goff, and the Los Angeles Rams recovered after nearly coughing up a three-score lead to beat the host Philadelphia Eagles 37-19 on Sunday. Los Angeles (2-0) jumped out to a 21-3 lead early in the second quarter on the second of Higbee's career-high three scoring grabs. The tight end matched his touchdown total from the entire 2019 season in Sunday's effort.

Philadelphia (0-2) struck for two quick touchdowns before halftime to trail 21-16: a Carson Wentz goal-line carry, and a 5-yard Miles Sanders rush 35 seconds before intermission. Sanders rushed for 95 yards on 20 carries in his 2020 debut, returning from a hamstring injury. The Eagles threatened to take the lead midway through the third quarter, but Darious Williams intercepted Wentz's would-be touchdown pass intended for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Wentz finished the day 26-of-43 passing for 242 yards. He was intercepted a second time by Troy Hill late in the game. After exchanging field goals, Goff followed a 40-yard Darrell Henderson rush with a 28-yard, rainbow-arcing pass to a streaking Higbee for the touchdown. The ensuing 12-point cushion gave Los Angeles all the breathing room it needed to hold on.

Goff completed his first 13 pass attempts on the day and finished 20-of-27 for 267 yards and the three touchdowns. Henderson rushed for 81 yards on 12 carries, and caught a 28-yard pass off of a rub route in the late fourth quarter to set himself up for his first career touchdown on the ensuing snap. Henderson carried just three times for 6 yards in Week 1, while Malcolm Brown saw the majority of touches. Brown finished Sunday's contest with 47 yards on 11 carries.

Before three kneel-downs to end the game, Los Angeles averaged 5.4 yards on 36 carries behind a stout offensive line effort. Philadelphia's offensive line was much more productive against Los Angeles than in Week 1, when it allowed eight sacks to Washington. The return of Lane Johnson fueled a sack-free day and helped neutralize Aaron Donald.

The Rams' five-time All-Pro defensive tackle finished with just one tackle. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

World leaders to mark United Nations at 75 as pandemic challenges organization

World leaders will come together, virtually, on Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, as the deadly coronavirus pandemic challenges the effectiveness and solidarity of the 193-member world body.As COVID-19, which emerge...

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow hold mini 'FRIENDS' reunion at Emmys

Emmys 2020 gave a surprise to the fans of uber-popular sit-com FRIENDS as few of the stars from the show reunited at the award ceremony. During the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, host Jimmy Kimmel wanted to check up on Jennifer Aniston who had...

Seven of top 10 most valued firms lose Rs 59,260 cr in cumulative market valuation

Seven of the top 10 most valued domestic companies saw a combined erosion of Rs 59,259.58 crore in their market valuation last week, with Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank emerging as major laggards. The seven firms cloc...

Uncertain future for migrant workers, in a post-pandemic world

Gary Ryhhart, Senior Specialist on Employers Activities, ILO, by Gary RyhnartGary Rynhart When COVID-19 spread around the world, many migrants were shipped home unceremoniously or left to fend for themselves. Migrants have also because of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020