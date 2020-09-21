Red Sox end 12-game skid against Yankees

Michael Chavis homered in consecutive at-bats and rookie Tanner Houck pitched six innings of one-hit ball as the host Boston Red Sox ended a 12-game losing streak to the New York Yankees with a 10-2 victory Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park. The Yankees (31-22) saw their first 10-game winning streak since June 2012 halted. New York missed a chance at clinching a playoff spot on their own but booked their spot in the postseason a few hours later when the Seattle Mariners lost to the San Diego Padres.

The Red Sox (20-34) beat the Yankees for the first time since Sept. 6, 2019 and avoided going winless against an opponent in a season series of more than three games for the second time in team history. Chavis recorded his third career multi-homer game as Boston raced out to a 6-0 lead through three innings against Deivi Garcia (2-2). Chavis entered the game hitless in his previous 14 at-bats but hit two sliders off Garcia over the Green Monster.

Chavis gave the Red Sox a 2-0 lead with a two-run drive in the second and made it a 6-0 with a three-run shot in the third. Jackie Bradley Jr. went 4-for-5 and preceded Chavis' second homer with an RBI single.

In his second career start, Houck (2-0) pitched five no-hit innings before Tyler Wade opened the sixth with a double. He issued a walk to leadoff man DJ LeMahieu and then got Luke Voit on a double-play grounder on the next pitch as Wade scored New York's first run. Houck struck out four and walked three after throwing five scoreless innings at Miami on Tuesday.

Rookie Bobby Dalbec added a solo homer in the seventh as the Red Sox also beat the Yankees for only the sixth time in the past 30 meetings since beating New York in four games in the 2018 American League Division Series. Tze-Wei Lin lifted a sacrifice fly and Jonathan Arauz added an RBI single in the seventh after Dalbec homered. J.D. Martinez homered in the eighth off New York catcher Erik Kratz.

Voit hit his major league-leading 21st homer in the ninth. Garcia allowed six runs on eight hits in a career-low three innings after pitching seven innings in each of his two previous outings.

The game was briefly delayed as the Yankees batted in the eighth. A fan snuck onto a catwalk near the center field bleachers and began throwing things on the field before being escorted out by Boston police. --Field Level Media