Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: KXIP reports umpiring howler they suffered against DC to match referee

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) has reported the umpiring howler they had to endure against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Sunday, sources within the Punjab franchise confirmed.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 21-09-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 11:18 IST
IPL 13: KXIP reports umpiring howler they suffered against DC to match referee
Umpiring error made by on-field official during Delhi and Punjab's IPL match (Photo/ Virender Sehwag Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

By Nitin Srivastava Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) has reported the umpiring howler they had to endure against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Sunday, sources within the Punjab franchise confirmed.

The side has reported the wrong call they suffered due to an error in judgment by on-field umpire Nitin Menon and now the matter would be addressed by match referee Javagal Srinath. "The umpire's verdict was shocking and this call cost us the game, we have now reported the matter to the match referee for assessment. We will see what referee's decision is," sources within KXIP told ANI on Monday.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that KXIP skipper KL Rahul has the right to bring Menon's umpiring error to the notice of the match referee. Once the matter reaches the match referee, IPL Governing Council (GC) will then take a call on the howler that saw KXIP lose their opening game against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, an IPL GC official said that the Punjab franchise has the right to report the matter and it will then be taken up for assessment. He went on to add that such mistakes are definitely "not a good advertisement" for the game.

"The process is that the team reports the matter through the captain and team manager. After that, we assess it as the governing council. The match referee also puts in his report wherein he can mention the same," the official said. "Whether this would have changed what happened is difficult to say as the strike would have changed and Mayank was hitting the ball sublimely and the change of strike could have thrown that out of gear."

The incident took place in the 19th over of KXIP's chase when Agarwal played a shot and took two runs. However, on-field umpire Menon deemed it as a single. Both teams scored 157 runs in the allotted 20 overs and Delhi Capitals won the match in the Super Over.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who himself has represented KXIP in the league, said the umpire's call made the difference in the match and he should be 'Man of the Match'. "I don't agree with the man of the match choice. The umpire who gave this short run should have been the man of the match. Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP," Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese PM urges efforts to make French initiative succeed

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib said on Monday all parties should cooperate to facilitate the formation of a new government and urged everyone to work so that a French initiative succeeds immediately.Lebanon is in the throes...

Icertis Wins The Peak Tech Laureates 2020 Artificial Intelligence Award for Established Enterprises

- Global Leader in Contract Management Lauded as Artificial Intelligence Pioneer by Tech Innovators PUNE, India, Sept. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of whats possible with cont...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip on worries about global recovery; eyes on U.S. fiscal stimulus

Asian shares slipped on Monday on fears the global economy may sputter for a while due to a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Europe, while fading hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus also weighed.The gloom spread to early European trade wi...

Bill to amend Factoring Regulation Act in LS on Monday    New Delhi, S'

Lok Sabha will on Monday take up a bill to amend the Factoring Regulation Act that seeks to help micro, small and medium enterprises by providing additional avenues for getting credit facility. The Factoring Regulation Amendment Bill was in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020