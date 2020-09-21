Left Menu
Development News Edition

RCB have strong batting line-up but bowling has been a concern: Kevin Pietersen

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen said that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have a strong batting line-up but their bowling department has been a concern in the previous editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 21-09-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 12:45 IST
RCB have strong batting line-up but bowling has been a concern: Kevin Pietersen
Kevin Pietersen (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen said that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have a strong batting line-up but their bowling department has been a concern in the previous editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). India skipper Virat Kohli leads RCB and has AB de Villiers in the team as well. Australia's Aaron Finch is also in the team, further strengthening the team's batting line-up.

The Kohli-led franchise has never won the IPL title and Pietersen believes it is the bowling department that can raise their chance in the tournament. "I don't know how many IPLs I have done now, sitting here and reviewing every single one of them. It's always that question about RCB and can they do it. Now, they have proven performers with the bat, they can bat and are brilliant with the bat," Pietersen said on Star Sports show Cricket Live.

"They have the greatest batsman, the greatest modern-day batsman that's in their team, they've got the second greatest modern-day batman that's in their team as well. They form a formidable batting partnership and I stress the batting partnership because what they've lacked is bowlers. Last year, when Dale Steyn came over, having lost a number of games in a row, they got a fast bowler and they started to win a couple of games. So, the strength and depth that they would have brought into that, the acquisition of Adam Zampa as well," he added. RCB will play their first match of this season's IPL against SunRisers Hyderabad on Monday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar extends greetings to Armenian counterpart on their Independence Day

External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar on Monday wished Armenia on their Independence Day and extended greetings to his counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.Jaishankar said he is looking forward to further strengthening the ties between the ...

Bus travellers await long distance journeys; supply remains subdued: Report

Bus travellers across India are waiting to undertake long distance journeys for both professional and personal reasons as the country gradually moves forward under Unlock 4.0, but the supply side remains a huge dampener due to shortage of b...

Assure farmers that MSP system will continue: PM Narendra Modi

I want to assure every farmer that the system of providing minimum support price MSP will continue as earlier, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The Prime Minister said this after inaugurating nine infrastructure development proj...

Bulgarian court jails two men for life for 2012 bus bombing

A Bulgarian court sentenced two men to life imprisonment without parole on Monday over a 2012 bus bombing that killed five Israeli tourists and a Bulgarian driver at a Black Sea airport.The Specialised Criminal Court found Meliad Farah, 39,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020