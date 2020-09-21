RCB have strong batting line-up but bowling has been a concern: Kevin Pietersen

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen said that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have a strong batting line-up but their bowling department has been a concern in the previous editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). India skipper Virat Kohli leads RCB and has AB de Villiers in the team as well. Australia's Aaron Finch is also in the team, further strengthening the team's batting line-up.

The Kohli-led franchise has never won the IPL title and Pietersen believes it is the bowling department that can raise their chance in the tournament. "I don't know how many IPLs I have done now, sitting here and reviewing every single one of them. It's always that question about RCB and can they do it. Now, they have proven performers with the bat, they can bat and are brilliant with the bat," Pietersen said on Star Sports show Cricket Live.

"They have the greatest batsman, the greatest modern-day batsman that's in their team, they've got the second greatest modern-day batman that's in their team as well. They form a formidable batting partnership and I stress the batting partnership because what they've lacked is bowlers. Last year, when Dale Steyn came over, having lost a number of games in a row, they got a fast bowler and they started to win a couple of games. So, the strength and depth that they would have brought into that, the acquisition of Adam Zampa as well," he added. RCB will play their first match of this season's IPL against SunRisers Hyderabad on Monday. (ANI)