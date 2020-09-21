Soccer-Leyton Orient players test positive for COVID-19, Spurs clash in doubt

A number of Leyton Orient first-team players have tested positive for COVID-19, the League Two club said on Monday, throwing Tuesday's League Cup home match against Tottenham Hotspur in doubt.

Orient confirmed its Breyer Group Stadium, which is due to host Tottenham in the third round of the League Cup, and training ground facilities will be closed until further notice. "We have informed the EFL (English Football League) and Tottenham Hotspur and will make a further announcement regarding Tuesday's match shortly," Orient said in a statement https://www.leytonorient.com/2020/09/21/club-statement-covid-19.

The EFL said they were waiting for the outcome of the discussions between the club and Public Health England before taking any action. "(Discussions) will determine what, if any, action is required outside of adhering to current protocols and guidance," the EFL said in a statement.

Orient have also informed Mansfield Town, Plymouth Argyle and Oldham Athletic - three of their most recent opponents - prior to the public release of the information. The players will now follow the self-isolation guidelines set by the British government.

Britain has recorded over 424,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 41,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.