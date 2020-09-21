DeChambeau wins US Open, opens Major account

Left Menu
Bryson DeChambeau captured his first major golf title on Sunday, firing a three-under-par 67 to win the 120th US Open and humble a relentless Winged Foot layout.

ANI | New York | Updated: 21-09-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 23:15 IST
Bryson DeChambeau (Photo/US Open (USGA) Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bryson DeChambeau captured his first major golf title on Sunday, firing a three-under-par 67 to win the 120th US Open and humble a relentless Winged Foot layout. DeChambeau smashed the ball as far as he could and then he hit his way out of whatever trouble he got into to find his way around. On a course, where under-par rounds were a rarity he shot 3-under 67, totalled six-under 274 and won by six shots as overnight leader Matthew Wolff's date with history was called off.

DeChambeau was the only player in red figures and no bogey-free round was recorded in the four days. The 21-year-old Wolff shot 75 and totalled even par and ended second, a great result in his second Major, after being Tied-4th at his Major debut last month. Wolff hoping to become the first U.S. Open rookie to win the title since 20-year-old amateur Francis Ouimet in 1913, missed out, out-bludgeoned by DeChambeau.

Louis Oosthuizen (73) ended third at 2-over and Harris English suffered a lost ball on his opening hole, but recovered to finish fourth and Xander Schauffele, added to his collection of fine finishes at big events by finishing fifth. Dustin Johnson, who seemed unbeatable after his FedExCup triumph, was Tied-6th with Will Zalatoris. Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, Tony Finau and Zach Johnson were Tied-8th at 6-over 286. DeChambeau, two shots behind Wolff, going into the final round, passed him after just five holes and then kept going further. In between both eagled the Par-5 ninth, but DeChambeau was pulling away further and further away.

The end came when his 7-foot par putt fell on the 18th and DeChambeau acknowledged the crowds, which weren't there. This was also an endorsement of his method of adding 40 pounds of muscle with 6000-calories a day diet of protein shakes and steaks. He added speed and power and hit like no one before. His irons are of the same length and he does not bend his left arm. In short, he does everything a golfer never could or needed to be done.

"I think I'm definitely changing the way people think about the game. Now, whether you can do it, that's a whole different situation. There's a lot of people that are going to be hitting it far," DeChambeau said in an official release. When DeChambeau and Wolff made the turn after nine, there was still competition, as only a strong separated them. Then DeChambeau took off and Wolff crumbled. DeChambeau had one more birdie, but more importantly no bogeys and he saved pars all the way. Meanwhile, Wolff had two bogeys and a double-bogey on Par-4 16th. That swelled the lead of one at the turn to six at the finish.

DeChambeau has now joined Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as one of the only three golfers who have captured an NCAA individual title, a U.S. Amateur and a U.S. Open. "It's just an honour," said DeChambeau, who also is the 12th player to have won a U.S. Amateur and a U.S. Open.

"I don't know what else to say. It's been a lot of hard work. Mr Nicklaus has always been awesome to me. Tiger has always been great to me. I can't say thank you enough to them for helping push me along to be a better person and a better golfer, as well. To be in the likes of that company is special. I'll forever appreciate that," he added. The champion receives custody of the U.S. Open Trophy for one year as well as the Jack Nicklaus Medal, exemptions into the next 10 U.S. Opens, and five-year exemptions into the other three major championships. (ANI)

