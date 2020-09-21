Left Menu
Reports: Ansah to join 49ers with Bosa hurt

Bosa left Sunday's game against the New York Jets, and the team expected tests Monday to reveal Bosa suffered a torn ACL, according to multiple reports. Ansah previously met with the 49ers, but he left the session before training camp without a deal.

21-09-2020
Free agent defensive end Ziggy Ansah is expected to sign with the San Francisco 49ers to help fill the void created by Nick Bosa's knee injury, ESPN reported on Monday. Bosa left Sunday's game against the New York Jets, and the team expected tests Monday to reveal Bosa suffered a torn ACL, according to multiple reports.

Ansah previously met with the 49ers, but he left the session before training camp without a deal. The 49ers also could call up former first-round pick Dion Jordan from the practice squad.

Ansah has 50.5 career sacks in 91 games with the Detroit Lions (2013-18) and Seattle Seahawks (2019). He was the fifth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. The 49ers are dealing with other injuries along the defensive line. Solomon Thomas left Sunday's game with a knee injury, and defensive end Dee Ford did not play against the Jets due to neck spasms.

The 49ers (1-1) will be back at MetLife Stadium on Sunday when they face the New York Giants (0-2). --Field Level Media

