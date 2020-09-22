Left Menu
Development News Edition

Game changer Chahal showed how he can get purchase on any surface: Kohli

Royal Chellangers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Monday credited wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's three-wicket burst for his side's 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL match here. The way he came in and bowled attacking lines, he changed the game." Talking about his side's batting, Kohli said, "We started really well.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 22-09-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 00:31 IST
Game changer Chahal showed how he can get purchase on any surface: Kohli

Royal Chellangers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Monday credited wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's three-wicket burst for his side's 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL match here. Chahal (3/18) removed in-form Englishman Jonny Bairstow (61) and Vijay Shankar in successive balls in the 16th over to tilt the game decisively in RCB's favour. He had earlier gotten rid of Manish Pandey (34) in the 12th over.

"It's amazing to be honest. Last year, we were on the other side of the result, 6-nil to start. It is nice to be 1-nil. We kept our composure tonight," Kohli said at the post-match presentation. "Yuzi (Chahal) comes in and completely changed the game for us. Not many spinners got much out of the pitch, but tonight he showed that you can turn it if you have it in your wrists. He showed he can get purchase on any wicket. The way he came in and bowled attacking lines, he changed the game." Talking about his side's batting, Kohli said, "We started really well. Devdutt was really good on debut, Finchy as well. AB batting in the last three overs helped us push it past 160." Asked if he thought 163 was a good enough total to defend, he said, "When you lose two in two, you have to consolidate. If not for two in two, you were looking at maybe 10-20 runs more. "In the past if we had 43 off 5, you'd see the shoulders dropping but the guys kept believing, kept attacking. Someone like Washy not bowling enough and a part-timer doing it are good signs. The fact that we didn't let negativity slip into the bowling group was a great sign." Player of the match Chahal said, "When I bowled my first over, I realized I need to bowl stump-to-stump line and backed myself. "At one point they were batting well and I was trying to bowl loopy ones and wide of the reach which helped in building pressure." Sunrisers captain David Warner said his side had the run chase in control initially but later knew they had to go after the bowlers in the end.

"Probably the last over of Chahal was the turning point out there. We have to go back to the drawing board; we obviously can't fix what happened today but we have to go back and work hard before our next game in Abu Dhabi." Talking about all-rounder Mitchell Marsh who twisted his ankle while bowling, Warner said, "A lot of courage for Mitchell (Marsh) to go out there and try. It doesn't look great for him, can't put any weight on his leg. "Hopefully it isn't too bad, it was quite painful for him, so fingers crossed." PTI PDS BS BS.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US household wealth hits record even as economy struggles

Americans household wealth rebounded last quarter to a record high as the stock market quickly recovered from a pandemic-induced plunge in March. Yet the gains flowed mainly to the most affluent households even as tens of millions of peo...

Colombians try to revive mass protest against government, police violence

Colombias largest unions lead protests on Monday against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque, seeking to revive mass demonstrations after recent incidents of police brutality in which 13 people died and hundreds were in...

Game changer Chahal showed how he can get purchase on any surface: Kohli

Royal Chellangers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Monday credited wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahals three-wicket burst for his sides 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL match here. Chahal 318 removed in-form Englishman J...

Canada police say six ricin-laced letters sent to U.S., including White House

Canadian police on Monday searched an apartment in a Montreal suburb linked to the woman arrested for sending a ricin-filled envelope to the White House and to five other addresses in Texas, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP said. U.S....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020