Odisha Speaker convenes all-party meet ahead of monsoon session

Odisha Assembly Speaker SN Patro convened an all-party meeting on Friday, ahead of the monsoon session of the House scheduled to start from September 29. "The all-party meeting will be held on September 25 for smooth functioning of the session. The meeting will discuss the suspension of Zero or Question Hour during the session," Patro said on Monday.

The monsoon session, having eight working days, will continue till October 7. Patro also inspected the Assembly Hall and took stock of the arrangements made for the session.

Assembly Secretary Dasarathi Satapathy said that arrangements are being made to hold the session adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. All MLAs, officials and staff of the House will undergo COVID-19 test two days before the session, he said.

