Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giants DFA veteran 1B Smoak

Smoak, 33, is a career .229 hitter with 196 home runs and 570 RBIs for the Texas Rangers (2010), Seattle Mariners (2010-14) andToronto Blue Jays (2015-19) in addition to the Brewers and Giants. --Field Level Media

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 03:20 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 03:20 IST
Giants DFA veteran 1B Smoak

First baseman Justin Smoak was designated for assignment again this month when he was cut loose by the San Francisco Giants on Monday after outfielder Alex Dickerson was activated from the paternity list. Smoak also was designated for assignment Sept. 3 by the Milwaukee Brewers before landing with the Giants.

Smoak played in just three games with the Giants, going 0 for 6 with two strikeouts. He batted just .186 with five home runs and 15 RBIs for the Brewers, who signed the 11-year veteran to a $5 million deal this season. Smoak, 33, is a career .229 hitter with 196 home runs and 570 RBIs for the Texas Rangers (2010), Seattle Mariners (2010-14) andToronto Blue Jays (2015-19) in addition to the Brewers and Giants.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Colombian unions, students seek to revive mass protests against gov't, police violence

Colombian workers and students protested against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque on Monday, seeking to revive mass demonstrations amid an economic crisis and recent incidents of police brutality. A morning caravan o...

Blue Jays' Giles to undergo Tommy John surgery

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Ken Giles will undergo Tommy John surgery, the team announced Monday. Giles is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2021 season while recuperating.Giles, who turned 30 on Sunday, is slated to become a fre...

UK raises coronavirus alert as infections rise 'exponentially', heightened curbs from Thursday

The UK government has raised its coronavirus alert level from three to four, which indicates that the transmission of the virus is high and rising exponentially. Downing Street on Monday said new curbs on the hospitality section will come i...

US cruises vow 100% testing in plan for resuming sailing

Major cruise lines say they will test all passengers and crew for COVID-19 prior to boarding as part of their plan for resuming sailing in the Americas. The Cruise Lines International Association, a trade group that represents 95 of global ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020