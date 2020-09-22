Giants confirm torn ACL for RB Barkley

The New York Giants on Monday said running back Saquon Barkley has a torn right ACL and will miss the rest of the season. The two-time 1,000-yard rusher and 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year underwent an MRI exam Monday morning at New York's Hospital for Special Surgery. The exam also confirmed a partially torn meniscus and a strained MCL, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Barkley will have surgery "in the near future," the team said in a release. Rapoport said the surgery would likely be in two to four weeks in order to allow the swelling and inflammation to subside. Barkley, 23, was carried off the field following a run on the first play of the second quarter of the Giants' 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.

He was hurt while running toward the sideline and getting tackled by Bears safety Eddie Jackson. Barkley grabbed at the knee as he was taken to the ground. Barkley will end the season with 19 carries for 34 yards and six catches for 60 in two games with the Giants (0-2). He did not score any touchdowns.

Barkley rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns as a 2018 rookie after being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft out of Penn State. He rushed for 1,003 yards last season despite missing three games and being limited in several others due to a high ankle sprain. Veteran Dion Lewis is the next man up for the Giants. He carried 10 times for 20 yards and a touchdown and added four catches for 36 yards against the Bears.

Lewis, who turns 30 this Sunday, signed a one-year deal with New York in March after seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (2011-12), New England Patriots (2015-17) and Tennessee Titans (2018-19). His best season was with the Patriots in 2017 when he rushed for 896 yards and six touchdowns and hauled in 32 catches for 214 yards and three scores. He won a Super Bowl LI ring with New England.

Rapoport also reported the Giants are planning to bring in free agent Devonta Freeman for a workout. Freeman, 28, was a two-time Pro Bowl selection in six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He rushed for 3,972 yards and 32 touchdowns and caught 257 passes for 2,015 yards and 11 scores in 77 games from 2014-19. He registered back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2015 and 2016.

The Giants host the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. --Field Level Media