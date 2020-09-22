Nationals get past error-, ejection-plagued Phillies

Asdrubal Cabrera and Brock Holt had two hits apiece, Juan Soto walked twice and the host Washington Nationals took advantage of three errors to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 on Monday. Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez gave up four hits and one run in five innings. Sanchez (3-5) struck out six, walked four and threw 105 pitches.

Washington (21-32) won its second game in a row while the Phillies (27-27) dropped their second straight. Rookie Alec Bohm reached base three times with a single, walk and a hit by pitch for the Phillies.

Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler (4-1) tossed 113 pitches in 5 2/3 innings and allowed five hits and three runs, two earned. Wheeler, who appeared uncomfortable at times with a nagging nail issue on the middle finger of his right (pitching) hand, struck out seven and walked three. The Nationals took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Cabrera hit an RBI single, and Soto later scored on a throwing error by Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp.

In the third, Philadelphia center fielder Roman Quinn was arguing balls and strikes and was ejected along with manager Joe Girardi. The Phillies closed within 2-1 in the fifth when Sanchez was called for a balk, bringing home Mickey Moniak, who had replaced Quinn in the lineup.

Washington extended its lead to 3-1 in the sixth when Luis Garcia hit a soft grounder to Wheeler and Cabrera scampered home. Phillies reliever Blake Parker struck out Andrew Stevenson with the bases loaded to end the threat. The Nationals moved ahead 5-1 in the seventh as Holt laced an RBI single to left. Moniak committed a throwing error from left field, allowing Cabrera to cross home plate with the fifth run.

In the ninth against Washington's Daniel Hudson, Jean Segura struck out swinging, Jay Bruce grounded out to first, and Knapp walked for the second time. Scott Kingery doubled to left to put runners at second and third, but Moniak struck out swinging to end the game. --Field Level Media