Cubs shut out Pirates to end skid

Victor Caratini added an RBI double, Javy Baez an RBI bunt single and David Bote an RBI base hit. Pittsburgh (15-39) has lost 13 of its past 14.

The visiting Chicago Cubs scored all their runs with two outs to back a combined four-hitter Monday in a 5-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kyle Schwarber doubled twice, including a two-run shot in the eighth, for the Cubs (32-22), who ended a two-game slide. Victor Caratini added an RBI double, Javy Baez an RBI bunt single and David Bote an RBI base hit.

Pittsburgh (15-39) has lost 13 of its past 14. Chicago's Jon Lester (3-2), perhaps facing Pittsburgh in a Cubs uniform for the final time, was perfect through three and pitched six scoreless innings, giving up four hits and a walk and striking out one. He sits at 999 career innings with the Cubs.

Kyle Ryan pitched the seventh, Jeremy Jeffress the eighth and Dan Winkler the ninth without ceding a hit to cinch the shutout. Pittsburgh rookie J.T. Brubaker (1-3), making his eighth start, pitched a career-high 6 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs and four hits, with nine strikeouts and one walk.

Chicago third baseman Kris Bryant left in the second because of right lower oblique tightness. He took an awkward swing and received brief medical attention, then grounded out. He then was replaced by Bote in the bottom of the third inning. The Cubs opened the scoring in the second. Schwarber -- who was lifted mid-game Sunday after a costly error -- led off with a double to center. Two groundouts followed, with Schwarber moving to third on the second one. Baez then bunted toward third. Brubaker got to the ball but did not have a play to make, allowing Schwarber to score for a 1-0 lead.

With two outs in the fifth, Jason Kipnis was hit by a pitch. Caratini doubled to right-center, with Kipnis scoring from first to make it 2-0. In the eighth, Anthony Rizzo drew a two-out walk, chasing reliever Austin Davis. Against rookie Blake Cederlind, Rizzo went to second on a wild pitch. Willson Contreras walked. Schwarber doubled to the right-center gap to drive in two for a 4-0 lead. Billy Hamilton, pinch running for Schwarber, scored on Bote's single to left.

--Field Level Media

