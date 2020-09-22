Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raiders sparkle in Las Vegas debut, rally to dump Saints

The first points in the new stadium came on the game's first possession as New Orleans (1-1) received the opening kickoff and drove to Wil Lutz's 31-yard field goal. Kamara's 1-yard touchdown run increased the lead to 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 09:17 IST
Raiders sparkle in Las Vegas debut, rally to dump Saints

Derek Carr threw three touchdown passes as the Las Vegas Raiders christened their new stadium and new hometown with a 34-24 victory against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. Carr completed 28 of 38 passes for 282 yards and outperformed Drew Brees, the NFL's all-time leading passer, inside virtually empty $2 billion Allegiant Stadium. One of Carr's touchdowns went to Darren Waller, who finished with 12 catches for 103 yards.

The Raiders (2-0) scored 24 consecutive points and produced points on six of their final seven possessions to turn the game around. The Saints hurt themselves with 10 penalties for 129 yards. Brees, who passed for just 160 yards in a season-opening win against Tampa Bay, completed 26 of 38 passes for 312 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the absence of All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas.

The game was tied at 17 at halftime, and the Raiders took their first lead of the game on the first possession of the third quarter. They drove to Carr's 1-yard touchdown pass to Waller on fourth down. That gave Las Vegas a 24-17 lead that held up through the end of the third quarter.

Jalen Richard's 20-yard touchdown run gave the Raiders a 31-17 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Alvin Kamara's 3-yard touchdown run pulled New Orleans within seven points with 4:33 remaining.

Daniel Carlson's 54-yard field goal completed the scoring with 1:05 remaining. The first points in the new stadium came on the game's first possession as New Orleans (1-1) received the opening kickoff and drove to Wil Lutz's 31-yard field goal.

Kamara's 1-yard touchdown run increased the lead to 10-0 at the end of the first quarter. Carr threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Alec Ingold to cut the lead to 10-7 midway through the second quarter.

The ensuing possession ended with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Brees to Jared Cook for a 17-7 Saints lead. Carr came back with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones to trim the lead to 17-14.

Nicholas Morrow intercepted Brees, setting up Carlson's 28-yard field goal that tied the score at halftime. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Lightning dominate early, hold on late to tie Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning double-dipped on the power play during a three-goal first period and rode a 27-save performance from goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to claim a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Monday night in Edmonton to even the ...

Player positive for COVID-19 ahead of French Open qualifying

One woman who was entered in French Open qualifying tested positive for the coronavirus and was dropped from the field. The French tennis federation did not identify the player, who it said must isolate for seven days.Womens qualifying is s...

Whatever happened in front of me on Sep 20 has caused unimaginable loss to dignity of House, Chair: Harivansh to RS chairman.

Whatever happened in front of me on Sep 20 has caused unimaginable loss to dignity of House, Chair Harivansh to RS chairman....

Microsoft doubles down on gaming with $7.5 bln deal for Doom-owner ZeniMax

Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would acquire ZeniMax Media for 7.5 billion in cash, strengthening its Xbox video game offering with the studio behind titles such as Fallout and the Doom, as competition heats up with Sony Corp. ZeniMax is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020