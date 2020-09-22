Left Menu
Development News Edition

Phillies face key doubleheader against Nationals

I felt like I could go back out for the sixth inning, even though I had 90 pitches." The Nationals scored five runs Monday despite managing only seven hits -- two each by Asdrubal Cabrera and Brock Holt.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 10:28 IST
Phillies face key doubleheader against Nationals
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to remain in playoff contention with a crucial doubleheader Tuesday against the host Washington Nationals. The Phillies dropped their second straight, 5-1 on Monday, falling to .500 at 27-27. They have three games remaining against the Nationals and the final three on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays to try and secure their first playoff berth since 2011.

Monday's loss was a bit ugly with three errors, going 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and being thrown out twice trying to steal bases. "We didn't play good defense and we didn't swing the bats," manager Joe Girardi said.

The Phillies did insert Bryce Harper into the lineup as a designated hitter despite some lower back stiffness. Harper went 0-for-4 but didn't appear to be struggling physically. "He'll get a lot of treatment and we'll continue to keep our fingers crossed," Girardi said. "Once you have a back issue, it seems like you never, ever get rid of it completely. It finds a way to rear its ugly head."

Harper said that he would likely play one game in the outfield and serve as the designated hitter in the other game Tuesday. Ace right-hander Aaron Nola is expected to start the first game. Nola is 5-3 with a 2.92 ERA in 10 starts this season.

In Nola's last start against the Mets, he scuffled a bit in 5 1/3 innings and allowed five hits, five runs, and a career-high-tying five walks. In 21 career starts against the Nationals, Nola is 6-6 with a 3.86 ERA.

Girardi said that the second game will be a bullpen effort, but he wouldn't commit to which reliever would open on the mound. "We've got to see what we've got from the first game and go from there," Girardi said.

The defending World Series champion Nationals will turn to winless Austin Voth in one of the two games with the other one being a bullpen matchup as well. Voth is 0-5 with a 7.17 ERA in nine starts this season.

Voth, who has never faced the Phillies, was effective in his last outing at Tampa Bay with a five-inning performance. He gave up four hits and one run, struck out six, and walked three. "I love that he was attacking the strike zone with his fastball," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. "It's great. He established his fastball and his secondary pitches were a lot better. He went after them and I loved it."

Voth's command was much improved, unlike some of his earlier starts when he was wildly inconsistent. "The main thing for me is I was using my legs properly," Voth said. "And I felt like I still had energy and stuff left in the tank in the fifth inning. I felt like I could go back out for the sixth inning, even though I had 90 pitches."

The Nationals scored five runs Monday despite managing only seven hits -- two each by Asdrubal Cabrera and Brock Holt. They were 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position yet came up with a rare victory. It was their first win in seven games against the Phillies this season.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 approached 200,000, by far the highest number of any nation, while Mexico surpassed 700,000 confirmed cases even as health authorities cited what they described as nearly two months of slowing infection rat...

ECI to take decision in next two-three days to visit Bihar, says CEC Sunil Arora

The Election Commission of India ECI has clarified that a decision would be taken in the next two to three days to visit Bihar, Chief Election Commissioner CEC Sunil Arora said on Monday. Addressing an international webinar on Issues, chal...

Newly passed farm bills will ensure sustainable, profitable future for farming community: FAIFA

The newly passed farm bills will give farmers the freedom to trade across states and empower them to turn into traders of their own produce and be in control of the process, Federation of All India Farmer Associations FAIFA said on Tuesday....

UN faces 'crisis of confidence' without comprehensive reforms: PM Modi

The United Nations faces a crisis of confidence without comprehensive reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, asserting that todays interconnected world needs a reformed multilateralism that gives voice to all stakeholders, addresse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020