Due to COVID-19, all sporting action was put on a halt, but slowly and steadily, things have started opening up and as a result, sporting action has also returned to Srinagar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-09-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 11:09 IST
Wushu Association of Kashmir ensures return of sporting activities
Maqsood Ahmad, Secretary, Wushu Association of Kashmir. Image Credit: ANI

Due to COVID-19, all sporting action was put on a halt, but slowly and steadily, things have started opening up and as a result, sporting action has also returned to Srinagar. The Wushu Association has taken an initiative to train children in an open field every morning so that these players get back on track. The children assemble in an open group situated at the Alichibagh area of Srinagar every morning and then they start practicing.

"We have a Wushu class that goes on in the morning, we have three coaches with us, they have been training children, when the lockdown started, we started e-pathshala and started taking sessions on Zoom. Now, we have started practice, we have 200-250 children training here," Maqsood Ahmad, Secretary, Wushu Association of Kashmir told ANI. These players practice every day with their coaches and they are trying hard to get back on track. And to give this training a new meaning, even parents can now join their children in exercise classes for physical fitness every day.

"Earlier, the sessions were conducted on Zoom and now our children have returned to the ground. Full families come here, it is very good for health and fitness, we are exercising with our children and it is good for everybody," Shabir Ahmad, father of one child undertaking the Wushu class, said. "We practice Wushu in the morning, we report here by 6:30 in the morning, we complete the training by 8:30-9. We have been getting the support from the coaches and they are not even charging us for anything," said Sadiya Tariq, who undertakes this Wushu class daily. (ANI)

